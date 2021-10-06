BATTLE CREEK — Services for Robert W. “Bob” Jansen, 86, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 8, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Battle Creek. The Rev. Joseph Leech will officiate with burial in Pleasant Valley Cemetery in rural Madison.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Thursday at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk.
Robert Jansen died Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, at his residence in rural Norfolk.
1935-2021
Robert W. “Bob” Jansen was born Feb. 8, 1935, in Norfolk, the son of Frank and Violet (Barnes) Jansen. He graduated from Norfolk High School in 1952.
After graduating from high school, Bob married Marjorie Ann Mozer on June 6, 1954, at Fairview Methodist Church in Madison. The couple lived in Minnesota and Colorado, where Bob farmed and ran dairies.
Bob and Marjorie came back to the Norfolk area to farm, milk cows and raise livestock. Bob and Marjorie later divorced; to this union they had five children.
After a few years, Bob later married Karon Prauner on Feb. 6, 1977, in Yankton. Bob also worked at Nucor and Affiliated Foods before eventually helping local farmers and working at the Battle Creek Co-op. Bob and Karon later divorced.
Bob loved farming and especially raising watermelons. He had a passion for these things he loved; he was able to do what he loved up to the last few weeks of his life.
He was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Battle Creek.
Survivors include his children, Michael (Ilene) Jansen of Pickstown, S.D., Debbie (Roger) Hoffart of Osmond, Cathy Humphrey of Palisade and Nancy (Curt) Wragge of Norfolk; nine grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Elaine Burroughs of Omaha and Donna Kruger of Norfolk; three stepchildren, Jerry (Jan) Prauner, Jay (Sandy) Prauner and Jed Prauner, all of Norfolk; 11 step-grandchildren and two step-great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Violet; two infant sisters; a son, Steven; a grandson, Joshua Hoffart; a great-grandson Hooper Haag; a stepson Joel Prauner; and two brothers-in-law, Duane “Mike” Krueger and Fred Burroughs.
Organist will be Kathy Biermann, playing congregational hymns “What A Friend We Have In Jesus” and “Just As I Am.” “Scars In Heaven” will be the recorded hymn.
Casketbearers will be Dan Schott, Nic Schott, Jim Werner, Tom Hitz, Brett Kielty and Jim Ertzner. Honorary casketbearers will be his grandsons: Brian Jansen, Justin Zohner, Steven Humphrey, Travis Hoffart, Joseph Humphrey and Perry Prauner.
