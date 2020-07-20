Robert Houfek

SCHUYLER — Services for Robert “Bob” Houfek, 97, Schuyler, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, July 23, at Svoboda Funeral Home South Chapel in Schuyler. The Rev. Sarah Gengler will officiate with burial and military honors at the Schuyler Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. Thursday at the south chapel. Social distancing guidelines will be followed.
He died Saturday, July 18, 2020, at Homestead of Norfolk assisted living center.
1923-2020
Bob is survived by his children: Darryl Houfek of Schuyler, Debra (Terry) Coolidge of Norfolk and Nancy Houfek of Fullerton; grandchildren Dawn (Erik) Bruflat of Norfolk and Melissa (Casey) Thompson of Norfolk; and great-grandchildren Mariah, Noah and Jaxon Bruflat, all of Norfolk.