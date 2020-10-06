Robert Hopkins

OAKDALE — Graveside services for Robert “Bob” Hopkins, 84, Laurel, will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 8, at the Oakdale Cemetery in Oakdale. The Rev. Darren Timberlake will officiate. Military honors will be provided by Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7603, American Legion Post 170 and American Legion Riders.
Limited public visitation will be from 11 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. Thursday at the United Methodist Church in Laurel. Social distancing guidelines will be followed. Masks are strongly suggested.
He died Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk is in charge of arrangements.
1936-2020
Robert E. “Bob” Hopkins, son of George Washington Allen Hopkins and Thelma Gertrude (LaBorde) Hopkins, was born June 28, 1936. He graduated from Neligh High School in 1954 and worked on installing natural gas pipeline right out of high school.
Bob joined the U.S. Army on Jan. 25, 1955, and was discharged on Jan. 24, 1958. Bob worked construction, driving truck in Omaha and Lincoln.
On Nov. 20, 1960, he was united in marriage to Marilyn R. “Mickey” Bliss. They were blessed with two children, Shannon R. and Jeri Kay.
Bob and Mickey lived in Neligh for eight years. He began working for Kansas-Nebraska Natural Gas in 1960. The family moved to Laurel in 1968, and Bob retired on Aug. 8, 1995.
Bob is survived by his spouse, Marilyn “Mickey”; children, Shannon R. (Lois Tomasiewicz) Hopkins and Jeri Kay (Richard) Fiebelkorn; grandchildren Lindsay (Phillip) Doerr, Brooke (Brady) Surface, Brett (Brittany Sage) Hopkins and Blissanne Fiebelkorn; and siblings Lois Sprout and Alvin (Nadine) Hopkins.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, William Hopkins; and a sister, Barbara Hughes.