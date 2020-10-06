You have permission to edit this article.
Robert Hopkins

OAKDALE — Graveside services for Robert “Bob” Hopkins, 84, Laurel, will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 8, at the Oakdale Cemetery in Oakdale. The Rev. Darren Timberlake will officiate. Military honors will be provided by Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7603, American Legion Post 170 and American Legion Riders.

Limited public visitation will be from 11 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. Thursday at the United Methodist Church in Laurel. Social distancing guidelines will be followed. Masks are strongly suggested.

He died Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk is in charge of arrangements.

1936-2020

Robert E. “Bob” Hopkins, son of George Washington Allen Hopkins and Thelma Gertrude (LaBorde) Hopkins, was born June 28, 1936. He graduated from Neligh High School in 1954 and worked on installing natural gas pipeline right out of high school.

Bob joined the U.S. Army on Jan. 25, 1955, and was discharged on Jan. 24, 1958. Bob worked construction, driving truck in Omaha and Lincoln.

On Nov. 20, 1960, he was united in marriage to Marilyn R. “Mickey” Bliss. They were blessed with two children, Shannon R. and Jeri Kay.

Bob and Mickey lived in Neligh for eight years. He began working for Kansas-Nebraska Natural Gas in 1960. The family moved to Laurel in 1968, and Bob retired on Aug. 8, 1995.

Bob is survived by his spouse, Marilyn “Mickey”; children, Shannon R. (Lois Tomasiewicz) Hopkins and Jeri Kay (Richard) Fiebelkorn; grandchildren Lindsay (Phillip) Doerr, Brooke (Brady) Surface, Brett (Brittany Sage) Hopkins and Blissanne Fiebelkorn; and siblings Lois Sprout and Alvin (Nadine) Hopkins.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, William Hopkins; and a sister, Barbara Hughes.

Donald Gokie

ATKINSON — Private services for Donald Gokie, 85, Atkinson, will be at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Atkinson. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.

Richard Prochaska

CREIGHTON — Services for Richard Prochaska, 64, Creighton, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton. He died Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

Robert Vogt

CREIGHTON — Services for Robert “Bob” Vogt, 84, Creighton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 9, at St. Ludger Catholic Church in Creighton. The Rev. Jeremy Hans will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery. Military honors will be provided by Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1151, America…

Marjorie Rice

CREIGHTON — Private services for Marjorie Rice, 86, Creighton, will be Friday, Oct. 9, at St. Ludger Catholic Church in Creighton. The Rev. Jeremy Hans will officiate with burial in Greenwood Cemetery in Creighton.

Alberta Robertson

CREIGHTON — Private services for Alberta Robertson, 66, Center, will be held at a later date under the direction of Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton.

Barbara Daniel

NORFOLK — Services for Barbara M. Daniel, 78, Stanton, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. She died Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

Ronnie Beckmann

BLOOMFIELD — Services for Ronnie Beckmann, 75, Bloomfield, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Bloomfield. He died Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, at Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls, S.D.

Donald Hall

PLAINVIEW — Graveside services for Donald E. Hall, 76, Osmond, will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 7, at Pleasant View Cemetery in Plainview. Military honors will be conducted by the Osmond American Legion and VFW.

William Reikofski

NORFOLK — Services for William F. J. Reikofski, 82, Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. He died Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, at Faith Regional Health Services in

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

