Robert Hopkins

NORFOLK — Services for Robert “Bob” Hopkins, 84, Laurel, are pending at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. He died Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

William McManigal

William McManigal

WINNETOON — Memorial services for William “Bill” McManigal, 68, Kimball, formerly of Winnetoon, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 10, at the Winnetoon City Cemetery. The Rev. Jeremy Hans will officiate.

Joan Thramer

Joan Thramer

EWING —  Services for Joan Thramer, 88, formerly of Ewing, will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 10, at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Ewing. The Rev. John Norman will officiate. Burial will be in St. Peter’s Catholic Cemetery in rural Ewing.

Betty Siebert

Betty Siebert

ATKINSON — Services for Betty Siebert, 91, Atkinson, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 7, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Atkinson. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery in Atkinson.

Marjorie Rice

Marjorie Rice

CREIGHTON — Services for Marjorie Rice, 86, Creighton, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton. She died Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, at Avera Creighton Hospital.

Ashly Heikes Carter

HARTINGTON —  Services for Ashly R. Heikes Carter, 34, Omaha, formerly of Hartington, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 9, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Hartington. The Revs. Owen Korte and Jim Keiter will officiate. Burial will be in St. Michael’s Cemetery in Hartington.

Robert Vogt

Robert Vogt

CREIGHTON — Services for Robert “Bob” Vogt, 84, Creighton, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton. He died Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton.

Arthur Huber

Arthur Huber

CREIGHTON —  Services for Arthur Huber, 90, Lincoln, formerly of Creighton, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton. He died Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, at Lancaster Rehabilitation in Lincoln.

Alberta Robertson

Alberta Robertson

CREIGHTON — Services for Alberta Robertson, 66, Center, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton. She died Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, at University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

