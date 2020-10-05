Robert Hopkins

NORFOLK — Services for Robert “Bob” Hopkins, 84, Laurel, are pending at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. He died Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
WINNETOON — Memorial services for William “Bill” McManigal, 68, Kimball, formerly of Winnetoon, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 10, at the Winnetoon City Cemetery. The Rev. Jeremy Hans will officiate.
EWING — Services for Joan Thramer, 88, formerly of Ewing, will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 10, at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Ewing. The Rev. John Norman will officiate. Burial will be in St. Peter’s Catholic Cemetery in rural Ewing.
ATKINSON — Services for Betty Siebert, 91, Atkinson, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 7, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Atkinson. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery in Atkinson.
CREIGHTON — Services for Marjorie Rice, 86, Creighton, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton. She died Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, at Avera Creighton Hospital.
HARTINGTON — Services for Ashly R. Heikes Carter, 34, Omaha, formerly of Hartington, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 9, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Hartington. The Revs. Owen Korte and Jim Keiter will officiate. Burial will be in St. Michael’s Cemetery in Hartington.
CREIGHTON — Services for Robert “Bob” Vogt, 84, Creighton, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton. He died Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton.
CREIGHTON — Services for Arthur Huber, 90, Lincoln, formerly of Creighton, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton. He died Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, at Lancaster Rehabilitation in Lincoln.
CREIGHTON — Services for Alberta Robertson, 66, Center, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton. She died Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, at University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha.