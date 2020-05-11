Robert Higgins

NORFOLK — Robert “Randy” Higgins, 69, Norfolk, died Wednesday, May 6, 2020, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk after a year-and-a-half battle with cancer.
Private graveside services will be conducted under the direction of Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Memorials will be directed to the American Cancer Society and Make a Wish Foundation.
———
Robert Randal Higgins, son of Bob and Dorothy (Souders) Higgins was born Aug. 8, 1950, in Columbus. Throughout most of his life, he was known to most as Randy but went by nicknames such as Higdog, Cookie and most recently “the fun uncle.”
He attended elementary and junior high in Shenandoah, Iowa. The family moved to Wichita, Kan., where he attended high school. He was active in football, basketball and baseball. He then attended the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, where he received his business degree in 1972. He was a member of the ATO Fraternity.
On June 27, 1981, he married Jean (Juracek) at the United Methodist Church in Norfolk. They were blessed with a son, Brad, on Jan. 29, 1991.
Randy worked at Osco Drug as a manager before moving to Norfolk to become a salesman for Brach’s Candy Company. He then went on to work for Hiland Ice Cream as a salesman before retiring several years ago.
His number-one priority was being a great spouse and a wonderful parent. He was always involved with Brad’s activities whether it was learning multiplication tables, building Legos, training for Junior Olympics or helping with Panther Boosters at Norfolk High School.
He also loved spending time with friends and family while boating, waterskiing and fishing at Cedar Lake. Golfing, hunting and traveling were also among Randy’s favorite activities. Every Saturday in the fall he donned Husker red and cheered them on through the victories and defeats, as well as the Kansas City Royals during the summer.
Randy is survived by his spouse, Jean; his son, Brad of Wichita, Kan.; his siblings, Connie (Jim) of Omaha; and his nieces, Kellie and Korrie, and nephew Chris; Bev (Glen) of Omaha and nephew, Erik. He also is survived by his brother-in-law, Ed “Corky” (Edie) Juracek of Denver; his niece, Ellen; and nephew, Chris.
Nieces and nephews will be honorary pallbearers.