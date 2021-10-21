You have permission to edit this article.
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 10 AM CDT
FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of east central and northeast Nebraska and
southwest and west central Iowa.

* WHEN...From 1 AM to 10 AM CDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

Robert Hesse

Robert Hesse

Memorial services for Robert H. “Bob” Hesse, 96, Dallas, Texas, will be at noon on Monday, Nov. 1, at the North Dallas Funeral Home, 2710 Valley View Lane, in Dallas. Graveside services will be at 2:15 p.m. at Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery.

Visitation will begin an hour prior to the memorial service.

Robert Hesse died Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, at his home

1925-2021

Robert Henry “Bob” Hesse was born Aug. 14, 1925, in Dell Rapids, S.D., to Edward and Katherine Hesse. Bob is survived by his spouse of 69 years, Marilyn of Dallas; his children, Wayne (Barb) of O’Neill, Linda Gibbs (Larry) of Houston, Texas, and Laura Wright (Randy) of Dallas; daughters-in-law June Hesse of Mitchell and Kim Hesse of Valentine; sister Dorothy Whittle (Norb) of Glendale, Wis.; and sister-in-law Izza Hesse of Belleville, Ill.

Bob leaves behind a legacy of 14 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren and a great-great-grandchild. He was preceded in death by his parents; sons Larry, Kenneth and Richard; brothers Edward, Eugene and Jim; and sister Agnes Ankeny.

Bob grew up in Hartington and graduated from Hartington Cedar Catholic High School. He then went on to graduate from the University of Nebraska and the University of Nebraska Law School. He worked 37 years as a landman for Kansas Nebraska Gas (now Black Hills Energy) living in Chappell, Sterling, Colo., Gering, and lastly Longview, Texas.

Bob served in the U.S. Army Air Corps, which later became the U.S. Air Force, serving in World War II and the Korean War. He served as a celestial navigator achieving the rank of 1st Lieutenant.

Bob loved all sports was a diehard Nebraska Husker and Texas Rangers fan. Bob started long- distance running in his 50s, ran a marathon in his 60s and won several trophies for 10K runs.

Bob was a great story and joke teller and expert speller, competing in Nebraska county and state spelling bees as a child and tutoring his children as they competed. He was wicked smart and never hesitated to correct anyone regardless of who was right.

His greatest love was his family. He often stated that the best decision of his life was marrying Marilyn. He loved attending sporting events for his children and grandchildren and for the teams his sons coached. He was our cheerleader, comforter, encourager and beloved spouse, father and grandpa.

Donna Smith

Donna Smith

BATTLE CREEK — Services for Donna Smith, 85, Battle Creek, are pending with Steffen Mortuary in Battle Creek. Donna Smith died Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, at her home in Battle Creek.

Ron Hampton

Ron Hampton

NORFOLK — Graveside services for Ron Hampton, 79, Norfolk, will be at 11:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 25, at the O’Neill Cemetery. The Rev. Mike Durre will officiate. Military rites will be provided by the O’Neill American Legion Simonson Post 93.

Dennis Reichlinger

Dennis Reichlinger

WEST POINT — Services for Dennis Reichlinger, 88, West Point, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 22, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in West Point. The Rev. James Weeder will officiate with burial of the ashes in St. Michael’s Cemetery. Military honors will be conducted.

Gerald McNally

Gerald McNally

TILDEN — Services for Gerald McNally, 85, Tilden, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 23, at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church in Tilden. The Rev. Pat Nields will officiate with private burial in St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in Tilden. Military honors will be provided by Veterans of …

Sharon Heiser

Sharon Heiser

Sharon Heiser was born on Sept. 14, 1958, in O’Neill to Alvin and Alice Heiser.

Duane Dufek

Duane Dufek

NORFOLK — Services for Duane E. Dufek, 69, Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. Duane Dufek died Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

Thomas Sloan

Thomas Sloan

Services for Thomas B. Sloan, 76, formerly of Norfolk, are pending. Burial will be at White Chapel Memorial Gardens, 1824 N. Oliver Ave., in Wichita, Kan.

Jeffrey Marcellus

Jeffrey Marcellus

ATKINSON — Services for Jeffrey D. Marcellus, 50, Stuart, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 21, at the Atkinson Presbyterian Church in Atkinson. Burial will be in the Stuart Community Cemetery.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

