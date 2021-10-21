Memorial services for Robert H. “Bob” Hesse, 96, Dallas, Texas, will be at noon on Monday, Nov. 1, at the North Dallas Funeral Home, 2710 Valley View Lane, in Dallas. Graveside services will be at 2:15 p.m. at Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery.
Visitation will begin an hour prior to the memorial service.
Robert Hesse died Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, at his home
1925-2021
Robert Henry “Bob” Hesse was born Aug. 14, 1925, in Dell Rapids, S.D., to Edward and Katherine Hesse. Bob is survived by his spouse of 69 years, Marilyn of Dallas; his children, Wayne (Barb) of O’Neill, Linda Gibbs (Larry) of Houston, Texas, and Laura Wright (Randy) of Dallas; daughters-in-law June Hesse of Mitchell and Kim Hesse of Valentine; sister Dorothy Whittle (Norb) of Glendale, Wis.; and sister-in-law Izza Hesse of Belleville, Ill.
Bob leaves behind a legacy of 14 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren and a great-great-grandchild. He was preceded in death by his parents; sons Larry, Kenneth and Richard; brothers Edward, Eugene and Jim; and sister Agnes Ankeny.
Bob grew up in Hartington and graduated from Hartington Cedar Catholic High School. He then went on to graduate from the University of Nebraska and the University of Nebraska Law School. He worked 37 years as a landman for Kansas Nebraska Gas (now Black Hills Energy) living in Chappell, Sterling, Colo., Gering, and lastly Longview, Texas.
Bob served in the U.S. Army Air Corps, which later became the U.S. Air Force, serving in World War II and the Korean War. He served as a celestial navigator achieving the rank of 1st Lieutenant.
Bob loved all sports was a diehard Nebraska Husker and Texas Rangers fan. Bob started long- distance running in his 50s, ran a marathon in his 60s and won several trophies for 10K runs.
Bob was a great story and joke teller and expert speller, competing in Nebraska county and state spelling bees as a child and tutoring his children as they competed. He was wicked smart and never hesitated to correct anyone regardless of who was right.
His greatest love was his family. He often stated that the best decision of his life was marrying Marilyn. He loved attending sporting events for his children and grandchildren and for the teams his sons coached. He was our cheerleader, comforter, encourager and beloved spouse, father and grandpa.