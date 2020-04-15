Robert Henning

NORFOLK — Private services for Robert “Bob” Henning, 86, Norfolk, will be at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.
In consideration of COVID-19 restrictions currently in place, a celebration of life will be held at a later date.
He died Sunday, April 12, 2020, at Heritage of Bel-Air in Norfolk.
1933-2020
Robert B. “Bob” Henning, son of R. Bruce and Fayette (Horton) Henning, was born Oct. 24, 1933, at Norfolk. Bob graduated from Norfolk High School.
On June 8, 1963, he was united in marriage to Darlene Thomas at Christ Lutheran Church in Norfolk. They were blessed with three children: Kristy, David and Jeffrey.
Bob lived most of his life in Norfolk, where he was employed by his father at the family bakery. In 1952, he joined the U.S. Army and served until 1959. In 1960, Bob joined the Army Reserves until 1982.
He was also employed by Henningsen’s Foods and later the Goodyear Hose Plant in Norfolk. After his retirement in 1994, Bob worked for JC Penney on a part-time basis.
Bob was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Norfolk. He was a proud member of the American Legion for over 50 years.
Bob was involved in numerous activities at the Norfolk Senior Center. Bob was an avid gardener and recycler. He loved to tell jokes and was always smiling.
Bob is survived by his children, Kristy Murray of Woodward, Iowa, David (Annette) Henning of Norfolk and Jeffrey (Cori) Henning of Norfolk; seven grandchildren; one great-grandson on the way; a brother, Graham (Jan) Henning of Holdrege; and a sister, Lynne Rowan of Norfolk.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his spouse, Darlene.
Please visit www.brockhausfuneralhome.com to leave condolences for the family on Robert’s guestbook.