Robert Hansen Sr.

SPENCER — Services for Robert Hansen Sr., 67, Bristow, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Spencer. Robert Hansen Sr. died Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023, at Avera St. Anthony’s Hospital in O’Neill.

Fred Gray

Fred Gray

NORFOLK — Fred Gray, 93, Norfolk, died Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, at St. Joseph’s Rehabilitation and Care Center in Norfolk.

Neil Bloomquist

Neil Bloomquist

RANDOLPH — Services for Neil D. “Bushel” Bloomquist, 89, Randolph, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8, at St. Jane Frances de Chantal Catholic Church in Randolph. The Revs. David Korth and Kevin Vogel and Deacon Doug Tunink will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.

Steven Longchamps

Steven Longchamps

NORFOLK — Services for Steven P. Longchamps, 71, Neligh, will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Abraham Montalvo will officiate. Burial will be at the Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.

Larry Halstead

Larry Halstead

SPENCER — Services for Larry Halstead, 84, Lynch, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Spencer. Larry Halstead died Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023, at Good Samaritan Society in Bloomfield.

Genevieve Nachtman

Genevieve Nachtman

ATKINSON — A rosary for Genevieve Nachtman, 90, Loveland, Colo., formerly of Atkinson, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, at Seger Funeral Home in Atkinson. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

