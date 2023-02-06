SPENCER — Services for Robert Hansen Sr., 67, Bristow, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Spencer. Robert Hansen Sr. died Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023, at Avera St. Anthony’s Hospital in O’Neill.
VERDIGRE — Services for Bernadette Dvorak, 95, Verdigre, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 9, at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Verdigre. The Rev. Jeremy Hans will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery.
NORFOLK — Fred Gray, 93, Norfolk, died Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, at St. Joseph’s Rehabilitation and Care Center in Norfolk.
NORFOLK — Services for Steven P. Longchamps, 71, of Neligh are pending at the Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk.
RANDOLPH — Services for Neil D. “Bushel” Bloomquist, 89, Randolph, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8, at St. Jane Frances de Chantal Catholic Church in Randolph. The Revs. David Korth and Kevin Vogel and Deacon Doug Tunink will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.
NORFOLK — Services for Steven P. Longchamps, 71, Neligh, will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Abraham Montalvo will officiate. Burial will be at the Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.
SPENCER — Services for Larry Halstead, 84, Lynch, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Spencer. Larry Halstead died Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023, at Good Samaritan Society in Bloomfield.
ATKINSON — A rosary for Genevieve Nachtman, 90, Loveland, Colo., formerly of Atkinson, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, at Seger Funeral Home in Atkinson. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.