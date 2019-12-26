Robert Hank

WINSIDE — Services for Robert H. “Bob” Hank, 88, of Carroll will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 27, at Trinity Lutheran Church Winside. Burial with military rites will be in the Pleasant View Cemetery in Winside.
Visitation will begin at 9 a.m. Friday until service time at the church. Hasemann Funeral Home of Wayne is in charge of the arrangements.
He died Monday, Dec. 23, at Wayne Country View Assisted Living.
1931-2019
Robert Henry “Bob” Hank was born Aug. 1, 1931, on a farm three and one half miles northwest of Winside to Emil and Ruth (Gunzenhauser) Hank. He was baptized and confirmed at Trinity Lutheran Church, where he was a lifetime member.
Robert served in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict from June 1952 and was discharged in July 1954 from the 505 82nd Air Borne Regiment. He returned home and worked at Wayne Poultry and Egg for a short time, farmed near Beemer and then drove truck for Empire Foods in Sioux City. In the spring of 1956, Robert started farming northwest of Winside until 1962, when he moved to his farm southwest of Carroll. In the fall of 1974, he moved into Carroll, while continuing to do custom farming. He worked at Wayne State College from 1991 to 2000 and then was a Midwest Special Services driver until 2006.
He is a member of the Winside American Legion Post #252. Robert enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren, playing cards, cooking, gardening and winning at the casino!
Robert is survived by his children, Darrell (Deb) Hank of Carroll, Michael (Peg) Hank of Carroll, Larry (Kris) Hank of Columbus and Patty (Mark) Claussen of Springfield, Mo; eight grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.