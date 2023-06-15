SPENCER — Services for Robert Hammon, 76, of Spencer are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Spencer.
Robert Hammon died Wednesday, June 14, 2023, at Arbor Care Center in O’Neill.
HOSKINS — Memorial services for Janet M. “Jan” Bruggeman, 77, of Hoskins will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, June 19, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Hoskins with the Rev. Rodney Rixe officiating. Burial will take place in Trinity Lutheran Cemetery, rural Hoskins.
AINSWORTH — Memorial services for Ralph L. Mefferd Jr., 90, of Scottsbluff will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 28, at Hoch Funeral Home in Ainsworth. A military flag presentation will be performed by Ainsworth American Legion Post 79. Inurnment will take place at a late date in the Ainsworth Cemetery.
KEARNEY — Services for Lloyd E. Taber, 86, of Kearney, formerly of Springview, will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 20, at Kearney First United Methodist Church. Burial will follow at Kearney Cemetery with military honors provided by Kearney American Legion Post 52 and VFW Post 759 in conjunctio…
NORFOLK — Services for Larry Strate, 73, of Norfolk will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 17, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk with the Rev. Brett Jamrog officiating. Burial will be in Spring Branch Cemetery.
WISNER — Memorial services for Lori J. (Mrs. Bernie) Ruskamp, 57, of Pilger will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 14, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Wisner. Private family burial will be at a later date.
AINSWORTH — Scott R. Trofholz, 58, of Ainsworth died Monday, June 12, 2023, at Brown County Hospital in Ainsworth. Per the request of the deceased, there will be no services.
NORFOLK — Service for Delilah M. “Dee” Muehlmeier, 75, of Norfolk are pending with Stonacek Funeral Chapel.
CLEARWATER — Services for Bob Rodgers, 94, of Neligh will be 10 a.m. Monday, June 19, at Snider Memorial Funeral Home in Clearwater with the Rev. Peter Sample officiating. Burial will be in the Clearwater Cemetery.
