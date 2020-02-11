Robert Hall

LINCOLN — Memorial services for Robert E. “Bob” Hall, 68, North Platte, will be at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, at The Graduate Lincoln Hotel, 141 N. Ninth St., in Lincoln. Private burial will be in Taos, N.M.
He died Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020.
———
Robert Edward “Bob” Hall was born on Jan. 8, 1952, to Robert and Marilyn (McMillan) Hall in Aurora. He was raised in Norfolk and graduated from Norfolk High School in 1970.
Bob had a lifelong career in hotel management in Nebraska, Colorado, Texas, New Mexico, Idaho and, more recently, managed Overhead Door Company for Weathercraft Companies in North Platte.
Bob is survived by his son, Joshua of North Platte; sisters Carol (Tim) Lyon of Norfolk, Susan (Greg) Freudenburg of Hooper, Kristin (Dean) Dahlkoetter of Norfolk and Mary (Randy) Burnison of Louisville; nieces and nephews; cousins and friends.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents.