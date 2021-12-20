TILDEN — Memorial services for Robert Green, 77, of Oakdale will be held at a later date. Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home in Tilden is in charge of arrangements.
Robert Green died Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, at his residence.
1943-2021
Robert Edward Green, son of Ernest E. and Ruby A. Reznicek, was born Dec. 29, 1943, at Torrington, Wyo. He attended Banning High School and Bible College in California.
On May 20, 1965, Robert was united in marriage to Mary F. Bedell at Garden Grove, Calif. They were blessed with four children, Pamela, Thomas, Joseph and David.
Robert resided in several places throughout his lifetime including Tilden, Louisiana, Texas and Carson, Calif. He worked in Placentia, Calif., as a printer, in Oakdale as a carpenter, and he also did bridge work and assembly work.
Robert was a member of the Baptist church and the shooters club.
He is survived by his wife, Mary Green; children Pamela Green of Nebraska, Thomas Green of Ohio, Joseph Green of Nebraska and David Green of Kansas; 11 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; sister Carol Ray of Stanton; and nieces and nephews.
Robert was preceded in death by his parents and sister Marilyn Mock.