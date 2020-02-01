Robert Green

NORFOLK — Services for Robert F. “Bob” Green, 81, Lincoln, formerly of Norfolk, will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 4, at Christ Lincoln Lutheran Church, 4325 Sumner St., in Lincoln. Burial will be at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 4, at Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.
Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Monday at Wyuka Funeral Home in Lincoln with family greeting friends from 5-7 p.m.
He died Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, at Bryan East Hospital in Lincoln.
Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk is in charge of the local arrangements.
1938-2020
He was born July 12, 1938, in Pierce to Harlan and Garnet (Hendersen) Green. Bob graduated from Wayne State College in May 1959 with a music degree.
He married his spouse, Karen, on May 31, 1959. Bob was blessed with many gifts from God. He was a musician, a businessman and had a great gift of driving skills.
Bob is survived by his spouse, Karen; his daughters and sons-in-law, Kelly and Dennis Martz of Norfolk and Kristi and Steve Huber of Omaha. Grandchildren include Jennifer Martz, Stephanie Martz, Kimberly Martz, Jacob Huber and spouse Kelsey, Zachary Huber and Paige Huber. Great-grandchildren are Isaac, Annabelle, Elijah, Marcello, Mateo and Scarlett. He also is survived by his brother, Jim Green of Reeds Spring, Mo., and a sister-in-law, Barb Pospisil of Norfolk.
Memorials are suggested to to Christ Lincoln Lutheran Ministry.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.