TILDEN — Memorial services for Robert Green, 77, Oakdale, will be at a later date.
Robert Green died Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, at his residence.
Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home in Tilden is in charge of arrangements.
THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED TORNADO WATCH 563 IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CST THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN IOWA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 8 COUNTIES IN SOUTHWEST IOWA FREMONT HARRISON MILLS MONTGOMERY PAGE POTTAWATTAMIE SHELBY IN WEST CENTRAL IOWA MONONA IN NEBRASKA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 28 COUNTIES IN EAST CENTRAL NEBRASKA BURT BUTLER DODGE DOUGLAS SARPY SAUNDERS WASHINGTON IN NORTHEAST NEBRASKA BOONE CEDAR COLFAX CUMING MADISON PIERCE PLATTE STANTON THURSTON WAYNE IN SOUTHEAST NEBRASKA CASS GAGE JEFFERSON JOHNSON LANCASTER NEMAHA OTOE PAWNEE RICHARDSON SALINE SEWARD THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALBION, ASHLAND, AUBURN, BEATRICE, BELLEVUE, BLAIR, CLARINDA, COLERIDGE, COLUMBUS, COUNCIL BLUFFS, CRETE, DAVID CITY, DECATUR, DUNLAP, FAIRBURY, FALLS CITY, FARRAGUT, FREMONT, GLENWOOD, HAMBURG, HARLAN, HARTINGTON, LA VISTA, LAUREL, LINCOLN, LOGAN, LYONS, MACY, MAPLETON, MILFORD, MISSOURI VALLEY, NEBRASKA CITY, NORFOLK, OAKLAND, OMAHA, ONAWA, OSMOND, PAPILLION, PAWNEE CITY, PENDER, PIERCE, PLAINVIEW, PLATTSMOUTH, RANDOLPH, RED OAK, SCHUYLER, SEWARD, SHENANDOAH, SIDNEY, ST. EDWARD, STANTON, STERLING, TABLE ROCK, TABOR, TECUMSEH, TEKAMAH, WAHOO, WALTHILL, WAYNE, WEST POINT, WILBER, WINNEBAGO, WISNER, WOODBINE, AND YUTAN.
The National Weather Service in Omaha has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Madison County in northeastern Nebraska... Western Colfax County in northeastern Nebraska... Platte County in northeastern Nebraska... Pierce County in northeastern Nebraska... Southeastern Antelope County in northeastern Nebraska... Northwestern Butler County in east central Nebraska... Boone County in northeastern Nebraska... Western Stanton County in northeastern Nebraska... * Until 315 PM CST. * At 218 PM CST, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 5 miles southeast of Greeley to 5 miles north of Palmer to near Stockham, moving northeast at 80 mph. THESE ARE DESTRUCTIVE STORMS FOR THE ENTIRE WARNED AREA. HAZARD...80 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters and observation stations have reported up to 85 mph winds. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be heavily damaged. Expect considerable damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles. Extensive tree damage and power outages are likely. * Severe thunderstorms will be near... St. Edward around 240 PM CST. Newman Grove, Petersburg and Lindsay around 245 PM CST. Elgin around 250 PM CST. Duncan and Oakdale around 255 PM CST. Madison, Battle Creek, Bellwood and Meadow Grove around 300 PM CST. Norfolk and Columbus around 305 PM CST. Hadar around 310 PM CST. Other locations impacted by these severe thunderstorms include Loretto, Octavia, Cornlea, College View Trailer Park, Humphrey, Tilden, Camp Pawnee, Shell Creek Elementary School, Richland and Lake North Babcock Campground. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 800 PM CST for northeastern and east central Nebraska. This is a DANGEROUS SITUATION. These storms are producing widespread wind damage across south central Nebraska. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows! A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 800 PM CST for northeastern and east central Nebraska. && TORNADO...POSSIBLE; THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...DESTRUCTIVE; HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN; WIND THREAT...OBSERVED; MAX WIND GUST...80 MPH
TORNADO WATCH 563 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM CST FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS NE . NEBRASKA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ADAMS BOONE BURT BUTLER CASS CEDAR CLAY COLFAX CUMING DAKOTA DIXON DODGE DOUGLAS FILLMORE GAGE HALL HAMILTON HOWARD JEFFERSON JOHNSON LANCASTER MADISON MERRICK NANCE NEMAHA NUCKOLLS OTOE PAWNEE PIERCE PLATTE POLK RICHARDSON SALINE SARPY SAUNDERS SEWARD STANTON THAYER THURSTON WASHINGTON WAYNE WEBSTER YORK
...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Southwest winds increasing into the 30 to 40 mph range with gusts from 50 to 65 mph. Peak gusts as high as 75 mph will be possible in localized areas. * WHERE...Portions of east central, northeast and southeast Nebraska and southwest and west central Iowa. * WHEN...From noon today to 9 PM CST this evening. Winds will increase in speed this afternoon in eastern Nebraska and southwest Iowa. A few hours with winds gusting over 50 mph are likely. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages could occur. Damage to structures will be possible. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Unsecured outdoor objects may be blown away. Areas of blowing dust could also occur in open areas or near construction zones. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Fire danger will reach the extreme category over parts of southeast Nebraska and southwest Iowa in this afternoon and early evening. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. &&
MADISON — Services for Walter C. Kaser, 93, Madison, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 17, at Trinity United Methodist Church in Madison. Susan Urbanec will officiate. Burial will be in Crown Hill Cemetery. Military rites will be rendered by Nebraska National Guard Honor Guard, American Leg…
WINSIDE — Services for Delores M. “Dee” Deck, 89, Winside, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk.
O’NEILL — Services for Virginia Gokie, 78, O’Neill, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 18, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in O’Neill. Burial will be in the O’Neill Cemetery.
BRUNSWICK — Memorial services for Gaye Smith, 75, Brunswick, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 18, at Congregational United Church of Christ in Brunswick. The Rev. Scott Foster will officiate with private burial at a later date.
NELIGH — Service for Larry Werkmeister, 80, Neligh, will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 16, at Grace Lutheran Church in Neligh. The Rev. Norlyn Bartens will officiate. Burial will be Laurel Hill Cemetery with military rites conducted by Neligh American Legion Post 172, Veterans of Foreign Wars…
MADISON — Services for Dona M. Sunderman, 91, Madison, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 20, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Madison. The Rev. Todd Kollbaum will officiate. Burial will be in Crown Hill Cemetery in Madison.
NORFOLK — Services for Elizabeth “Bette” McConahay, 91, Norfolk, are pending at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. Elizabeth McConahay died Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, at Heritage of Bel-Air in Norfolk.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Norma J. Murray, 85, Norfolk, will be at a later date. Norma Murray died Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, at St. Joseph’s Rehabilitation and Care Center in Norfolk.
