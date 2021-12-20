WAYNE — Services for Robert L. Gerken, 73, of rural Wakefield are pending with Hasemann Funeral Home of Wayne.
Robert Gerken died Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, at his farm home in rural Wakefield.
PLAINVIEW — A celebration of life memorial service for Patricia Frahm, 73, of Plainview will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 20, at the United Methodist Church in Plainview with inurnment at a later date.
CEDAR RAPIDS — Services for Rosella M. Braun, 84, of Cedar Rapids will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 21, at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Cedar Rapids with the Rev. Mark Tomasiewicz and Ralph Steffensmeier officiating. Burial will follow in St. Anthony’s Catholic Cemetery, Cedar Rapids.
PIERCE — Services for Scott Dvorak, 58, Pierce, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 21, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Pierce. Private inurnment will take place at a later date.
HARTINGTON — Services for Irene M. Wortmann, 98, of Hartington are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington.
ATKINSON — Services for Marie E. Hansen, 91, of Atkinson will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 22, at the Presbyterian Church in Atkinson. Burial will be in the Woodlawn Cemetery in Atkinson.
NORFOLK — Services for Dennis Lichty, 79, Norfolk, formerly of Plainview and Wayne, will be held at a future date in the spring.
NORFOLK — Services for Donna M. James, 92, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 21, at the First Presbyterian Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Brian Johnson will officiate. Burial will be in Crown Hill Cemetery in Madison.
CENTRAL CITY — Services for Jewell L. (Hughes) Deichmann, 91, of Central City will be 10 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 21, at the Community Bible Church in Central City with the Rev. Dale Janzen officiating. Burial will be held in the Central City Cemetery.
LaVISTA — Services for Bona Jean K. “Bonnie” Schmit, 82, of Osmond will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 22, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Osmond with the Rev. Tim Forget officiating. Burial will be in St. Mary’s cemetery.
