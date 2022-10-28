HARTINGTON — Services for Robert B. Gentrup, 84, Hartington, are pending at the Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington. Robert Gentrup died Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, at Unity Point Health–St. Lukes in Sioux City, Iowa, after experiencing heart issues.
HOSKINS — James L. Lanphear, 64, Hoskins, died Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, at his residence in Hoskins. No services are planned at this time.
WAYNE — Services for Darlene A. Biermann, 92, Wayne, are pending at Hasemann Funeral Home in Wayne. Darlene Biermann died Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022, at her residence at Wayne Countryview in Wayne.
WAUSA — Services for Gloria Roland, 88, Wausa, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Wausa. Gloria Roland died Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, at Park View Haven Nursing Home in Coleridge.
NORFOLK — Services for Duane L. Chamberlin, 74, Norfolk are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Duane Chamberlin died Monday, Oct. 24, 2022, at Nebraska Medicine in Omaha.
PIERCE — Memorial services for Dennis D. Buss, 76, Randolph, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 28, at Zion Lutheran Church in Pierce. The Rev. Gordon Bruce and Vicar Justin Brockman will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect View Cemetery in Pierce.
NORFOLK — Services for Duane L. Chamberlin, 74, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 31, at Grace Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Revs. Ray S. Wilke and Chris Asbury will officiate. Burial will be at Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk. Military rites will be conducted by the U.S. Navy …
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Joann Brummels, 85, Prescott Valley, Ariz., will be at 11 a.m. on Nov. 10, at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. The Rev. Mike Moreno will officiate with burial in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Shirley A. May, 82, Norfolk, will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Charlie Doerr will officiate. Private burial will be at a later date in L’Eau Qui Court Cemetery of Niobrara.
