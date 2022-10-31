HARTINGTON — Services for Robert B. “Bob” Gentrup, 84, Hartington, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 1, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Hartington. The Rev. Ron Wasikowski will officiate. Burial will be in St. Michael’s Cemetery in Hartington.
Visitation will be 6:30 to 8 p.m. Monday at the church with a 7:30 p.m. vigil. Visitation will continue on Tuesday an hour prior to services.
Robert Gentrup died Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, at Unity Point Health — St. Luke’s in Sioux City from heart complications.
Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington is in charge of the arrangements.
1938-2022
Bob was born seventh of 12 children on Feb. 13, 1938, to Conrad and Mary (Spenner) Gentrup. His love for farming began at a young age while growing up on the family farm outside Crofton.
As a young man, Bob worked as a ranch hand in Crawford. After his father passed, he returned to Crofton to help support his family. Soon after, he met his sweetheart, Joyce Merkel, at the Saint Patrick’s dance at the Skylon Ballroom in 1963. A year later, they were married on April 11, and he continued working the family farm.
In 1965, they moved to Hartington, where Bob drove a milk truck for Neu Cheese, sold feed for Moorman’s and then worked at Prince Hydraulics. Upon retirement, Bob drove a school bus and also was able to return to his love of farming by working seasonally for area farmers.
Bob was active in the Cedar County community as a member of Holy Trinity Parish, where he prayed for many at his adoration hour; as well as Knights of Columbus; handing out roses for Right to Life; and serving as a volunteer for the fire department for 28 years.
Bob had many hobbies, including restoring tractors, golfing, hunting, fishing, Friday night fish fries, enjoying nature on long walks and his most recent love riding his electric bike around town. He and Joyce enjoyed playing in many card clubs over the years, where Bob was eager to exhibit his mastery of Sheephead, Euchre, Pinochle or any card game his friends, children or grandchildren would encourage him to play into the early morning hours. His family most fondly will remember him “putzing” around and completing his “Bob G” fixes.
Survivors include his spouse of 58 years; five children, Jeffrey (Barb) of Ravenna, Brenda (Javier) Urrutia of Omaha, Cheryl (Dan) Erker of Omaha, Jennifer (Kyle) Steffen of Lincoln and Rebecca (Jay) Arthur of Overland Park, Kan.; 16 grandchildren, Robert and Emma Gentrup, Briana, Catiana, Luisa, Teresa, Corina, and Isabela Urrutia, Madeline, Audrey and Tara Erker, Xanthe, Jude and Oliver Steffen, and Fin and Charlotte Arthur; siblings Hilda Schumacher of Yankton, Marcella Lammers of Yankton, Angela (Marvin) Goeden of Yankton, Irene (Larry) Hames of Yankton, MaryAnn (John) Sorci of Morgan Hill, Calif., and David (Dianne) Gentrup of Yankton; sister-in-law Anita Gentrup of Hudson, Colo.; brother-in-law David Havermann of Arvada, Colo.; and many nieces and nephews.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents; his angel in heaven Baby Gentrup; brothers Henry (Barbara “Bobbie”) Gentrup, Hilary (Charlotte) Gentrup and Cletus Gentrup; sisters Lucille and infant Evelyn; brothers-in-law Pete Schumacher and Marvin Lammers.
Pallbearers will be Javier Urrutia, Dan Erker, Kyle Steffen, Jay Arthur, Jude Steffen, Oliver Steffen, Fin Arthur and Robert Gentrup. Honorary pallbearers will be Darrell Kathol, Norman Sudbeck, Keith Becker, Gayle Becker, Kenny Becker, Britt Becker, Tom Schoenfelder and Todd Knutson; and his godchildren Gerry Havermann, Rolly Goeden, Keith Merkel, Carmine Nice and Stefanie Merkel.