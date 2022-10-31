 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Robert Gentrup

Robert Gentrup

HARTINGTON — Services for Robert B. “Bob” Gentrup, 84, Hartington, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 1, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Hartington. The Rev. Ron Wasikowski will officiate. Burial will be in St. Michael’s Cemetery in Hartington.

Visitation will be 6:30 to 8 p.m. Monday at the church with a 7:30 p.m. vigil. Visitation will continue on Tuesday an hour prior to services.

Robert Gentrup died Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, at Unity Point Health — St. Luke’s in Sioux City from heart complications.

Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington is in charge of the arrangements.

1938-2022

Bob was born seventh of 12 children on Feb. 13, 1938, to Conrad and Mary (Spenner) Gentrup. His love for farming began at a young age while growing up on the family farm outside Crofton.

As a young man, Bob worked as a ranch hand in Crawford. After his father passed, he returned to Crofton to help support his family. Soon after, he met his sweetheart, Joyce Merkel, at the Saint Patrick’s dance at the Skylon Ballroom in 1963. A year later, they were married on April 11, and he continued working the family farm.

In 1965, they moved to Hartington, where Bob drove a milk truck for Neu Cheese, sold feed for Moorman’s and then worked at Prince Hydraulics. Upon retirement, Bob drove a school bus and also was able to return to his love of farming by working seasonally for area farmers.

Bob was active in the Cedar County community as a member of Holy Trinity Parish, where he prayed for many at his adoration hour; as well as Knights of Columbus; handing out roses for Right to Life; and serving as a volunteer for the fire department for 28 years.

Bob had many hobbies, including restoring tractors, golfing, hunting, fishing, Friday night fish fries, enjoying nature on long walks and his most recent love riding his electric bike around town. He and Joyce enjoyed playing in many card clubs over the years, where Bob was eager to exhibit his mastery of Sheephead, Euchre, Pinochle or any card game his friends, children or grandchildren would encourage him to play into the early morning hours. His family most fondly will remember him “putzing” around and completing his “Bob G” fixes.

Survivors include his spouse of 58 years; five children, Jeffrey (Barb) of Ravenna, Brenda (Javier) Urrutia of Omaha, Cheryl (Dan) Erker of Omaha, Jennifer (Kyle) Steffen of Lincoln and Rebecca (Jay) Arthur of Overland Park, Kan.; 16 grandchildren, Robert and Emma Gentrup, Briana, Catiana, Luisa, Teresa, Corina, and Isabela Urrutia, Madeline, Audrey and Tara Erker, Xanthe, Jude and Oliver Steffen, and Fin and Charlotte Arthur; siblings Hilda Schumacher of Yankton, Marcella Lammers of Yankton, Angela (Marvin) Goeden of Yankton, Irene (Larry) Hames of Yankton, MaryAnn (John) Sorci of Morgan Hill, Calif., and David (Dianne) Gentrup of Yankton; sister-in-law Anita Gentrup of Hudson, Colo.; brother-in-law David Havermann of Arvada, Colo.; and many nieces and nephews.

Bob was preceded in death by his parents; his angel in heaven Baby Gentrup; brothers Henry (Barbara “Bobbie”) Gentrup, Hilary (Charlotte) Gentrup and Cletus Gentrup; sisters Lucille and infant Evelyn; brothers-in-law Pete Schumacher and Marvin Lammers.

Pallbearers will be Javier Urrutia, Dan Erker, Kyle Steffen, Jay Arthur, Jude Steffen, Oliver Steffen, Fin Arthur and Robert Gentrup. Honorary pallbearers will be Darrell Kathol, Norman Sudbeck, Keith Becker, Gayle Becker, Kenny Becker, Britt Becker, Tom Schoenfelder and Todd Knutson; and his godchildren Gerry Havermann, Rolly Goeden, Keith Merkel, Carmine Nice and Stefanie Merkel.

Tags

In other news

Lorena Kumm

Lorena Kumm

OSMOND — Services for Lorena L. Kumm, 97, Osmond, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Osmond. The Rev. Scott Kirchoff will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery in rural Osmond.

Grace Miller

Grace Miller

NORFOLK — Services for Grace E. (Gavit) Miller, 78, Omaha, formerly of Pierce, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Grace Miller died Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, at the Esprit Whispering Ridge Assisted Living in Omaha.

Robert Gentrup

Robert Gentrup

HARTINGTON — Services for Robert B. “Bob” Gentrup, 84, Hartington, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 1, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Hartington. The Rev. Ron Wasikowski will officiate. Burial will be in St. Michael’s Cemetery in Hartington.

James Lanphear

James Lanphear

HOSKINS — James L. Lanphear, 64, Hoskins, died Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, at his residence in Hoskins. No services are planned at this time.

Greg Felton Jr.

Greg Felton Jr.

AINSWORTH — Memorial services for Ward Gregory “Greg” Felton Jr., 79, Ainsworth, will be at 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4, at the Evangelical Free Church near Ainsworth. Private inurnment will be at a later date in the Willowdale Cemetery near Newport.

Joann Brummels

Joann Brummels

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Joann Brummels, 85, Prescott Valley, Ariz., will be at 11 a.m. on Nov. 10, at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. The Rev. Mike Moreno will officiate with burial in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.

Clara Reichmuth

Clara Reichmuth

NORFOLK — Services for Clara L. Reichmuth, 82, Norfolk, are pending with Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Clara Reichmuth died on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, at the Stanton Health Center in Stanton.

Donna Meyer

Donna Meyer

NORFOLK — Services for Donna E. Meyer (Jacob) 69, formerly of the Wausa and Bloomfield area, will be at 11:30 a.m. on Nov. 12 at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Norfolk.

Grace Miller

Grace Miller

NORFOLK — Services for Grace E. (Gavit) Miller, 78, Omaha, formerly of Pierce, will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Burial will be in Prospect View Cemetery in rural Pierce.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara