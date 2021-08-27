Robert Gearhart Sr.

BELLEVUE — Memorial services for the Rev. Robert J. Gearhart Sr., 83, Syracuse, will be at a later date at Church of the Holy Spirit in Bellevue.
Fusselman-Allen-Harvey Funeral Home of Syracuse is in charge of the arrangements.
1938-2021
The Rev. Robert J. Gearhart Sr. passed away peacefully at his home in Syracuse on Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021.
He was born on May 21, 1938, in Camden, N.J., to Curven V. and Isabelle (Bunting) Gearhart. He enlisted in the U.S. Army as a young man and served from 1956 to 1959.
He was united in marriage to Wilma M. Wilson on June 17, 1960, in the Lady Chapel at St. Mark’s Episcopal Church in Philadelphia, Pa. After marriage, he attended Temple University and graduated from St. Joseph’s College before enrolling in Nashotah House Theological Seminary in Nashotah, Wis.
As a seminary student, he served as an assistant at St. Francis Episcopal Church in Menomonie Falls, Wis. After ordination as an Episcopal priest, he served his first parish in Clifton Heights, Pa., at St. Stephens. His ministry later led him to Nebraska, where he served at St. Peter’s in Neligh, St. Mark’s in Creighton, St. John’s in Albion, St. John’s in Valentine, St. John’s in Cody, St. Charles in Fairbury and St. Augustine’s in DeWitt. Upon retiring in 2002, he and Wilma moved to Syracuse. He enjoyed history and keeping up current on events around the world.
Robert is survived by his sons, Robert Gearhart Jr. of Syracuse, (Gallup, N.M.), Christopher (Kris) Gearhart of Papillion; grandchildren Michael Gearhart of Dyess Air Force Base, Texas; sister Linda (Steve) Fonzo of Palm Coast, Fla.; many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; spouse Wilma; brothers Curven Gearhart and William Gearhart; and sister Vicki Mersiowsky.
Memorials may be directed to St. Joseph’s Indian School 1301 N. Main, Chamberlain, S.D. 57325, www.stjo.org, or Nashotah House, Nashotah, WI 2777 Mission Rd, 53050, https://nashotah.edu/.