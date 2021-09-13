NORFOLK — Services for Robert V. “Cob” Galitz, 90, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 15, at Grace Lutheran Church. The Revs. Ray Wilke and Chris Asbury will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery. Military honors will be conducted by the Nebraska Army National Guard Honor Guard, American Legion Post 16, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1644 and the American Legion Riders.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at Home for Funerals on Norfolk Avenue.
Robert Galitz died Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, at the Norfolk Veterans Home.
1931-2021
The service will be live-streamed on the Home for Funerals website.
Bobby was born May 5, 1931, in Albion, to Volmer and Nellie (Schuler) Galitz. He entered the U.S. Army on July 2, 1952, and was honorably discharged June 30, 1954. He served in the Korean War in the 101st Airborne Division, the Screaming Eagles, as a paratrooper.
Bobby married Norma Jean Haas in 1958. Bobby later married Ruth Klein on Nov. 23, 1990, in Fort Collins, Colo. He worked at Clark Bros. for a year before becoming a semi driver for Norfolk Beverage for 35 years. After retiring, he drove busses for Arrow Stage Lines driving for many bus tours.
Bobby is survived by his spouse, Ruth of Norfolk; son Bill (Jean Roark-Ternes) Ternes of Wheat Ridge, Colo., and grandchildren, Sarah, Joseph and Noah (Tia) Ternes; daughter Katherine (Mark) Lewis of Toledo, Ohio, and grandchild, Josiah Lewis; dear friends, Charles and Lori Frohberg, and their children, Grayson Frohberg and Alexandra Thomas; and a sister, Bonnie Stevenson.
He was preceded in death by his parents; spouse Norma Jean; and siblings Betty, Gene, Bill and Richard.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.homeforfuneralsinc.com. Cards may be directed to Ruth at the Norfolk Veterans Home, 600 E. Benjamin Ave, Norfolk, 68701. Memorials may be directed to the family for future designation.