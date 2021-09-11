NORFOLK — Services for Robert Volmer “Cob” Galitz, 90, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 15, at Grace Lutheran Church. The Revs. Ray Wilke and Chris Asbury will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery. Military honors will be conducted by the Nebraska Army National Guard Honor Guard, American Legion Post 16, VFW Post 1644 and the American Legion Riders.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at Home for Funerals on Norfolk Avenue.
Robert Galitz died Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, at the Norfolk Veterans Home.