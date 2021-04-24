Robert Fritschen

LAUREL — Services for Robert D. Fritschen, 85, Laurel, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 27, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Laurel. The Rev. Jerry Connealy will officiate. Burial will be in the Laurel Cemetery.
Visitation will be 5:30 p.m. until 7 p.m. Monday at the church with a 7 p.m. rosary and will continue an hour prior to the service on Tuesday.
He died Thursday, April 22, 2021, at Unity Point Hospital in Sioux City.
He died Thursday, April 22, 2021, at Unity Point Hospital in Sioux City.
Memorials are suggested to the Laurel Community Foundation or Saint Mary’s Catholic Church in Laurel.
1935-2021
Robert D. Fritschen was born on Nov. 27, 1935, to Andrew C. and Matilda (Wehner) Fritschen in Mitchell, S.D. He was baptized in St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Farmer, S.D.
Bob grew up on the family farm near Spencer, S.D., and attended school at St. Peter’s grade school and Edgerton Consolidated High School, both in Farmer. He enrolled at South Dakota State University in Brookings, where he earned his bachelor’s and master’s degrees, graduating in 1963.
Bob married a childhood friend and sweetheart, Hazel Robinson, on May 3, 1958, in Saint Mary’s Catholic Church in Spencer, S.D. Two daughters were born to them, Annette and Annita Kay.
Following graduation from college in 1963, Bob went to work for the University of Nebraska, starting out in Scottsbluff. He was transferred to the Northeast Research and Extension near Concord in 1965 to develop a swine research program. He was very active in the swine industry and established Nebraska’s first Area Swine Producers Association in 1966.
For his extensive work, he was nationally recognized three times, including the National Extension Award from the American Society of Animal Science and the United States Superior Service Award from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
In 1981, he received the National Hog Farmer Award for outstanding service to the nation’s swine industry. In 1979, Bob was transferred to Scottsbluff, where he assumed the role of associate direction of the Panhandle Research and Extension Center. From there he transferred to Lincoln, where he taught the swine production course and was responsible for coordinating the Statewide Swine Extension Program.
In 1992, he was asked to take on a similar role at the Northeast Research and Extension Center, partnering with Northeast Community College to build a learning center in Norfolk. In 1998, after 35 years with the University of Nebraska, Bob retired with the title of professor emeritus.
In retirement, Bob stayed active. He helped establish the Laurel Community Foundation to which he and Hazel contributed. He was an avid fisherman and while he fished from the Gulf of Mexico to Canada, his favorite locale was the family fishing camp in the Black Hills called Thunderbird Roost near Deerfield Lake.
The most important elements in his life were his family and his faith.
Bob is survived by his spouse, Hazel of Laurel; a daughter, Annette Pritchard of Laurel; his granddaughters, Susan Pritchard of Sioux Falls, S.D., Lori (Spencer) Lowe of Lincoln and Amy (Matt) Dohma of Newcastle; grandson John (Aleta) Thomas of Grand Island; great-grandchildren Cade Dohma, Taylor Lowe, Lily Thomas and Piper Thomas; son-in-law John Thomas of Aurora; two sisters, Marian (Julius) Schultz of Sioux Falls, S.D., and Geraldine Oberembt of Mitchell; and a sister-in-law, Ruby Fritschen of Great Falls, Mont. He also is survived by many fishing buddies, friends, nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death his parents, Andrew and Matilda Fritschen; a daughter, Annita Kay Thomas; his sons-in-law, David Pritchard and Randy Lanser; and two sisters, Marjorie (Gene) Kolbach and Beverly Guenther; and a brother, Andy Fritschen.