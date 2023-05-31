 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Robert Ernst

Robert Ernst

LINCOLN — Robert J. Ernst, 93, died Saturday, May 6, 2023. Private services were conducted at Lincoln Memorial Cemetery.

1929-2023

He was born July 20, 1929, to John F. and Enola Hall Ernst of Columbus. He graduated from Columbus High School class of 1947. Summers found him playing baseball and coaching union league teams.

He was in the aviation branch of the Navy during the Korean War and attended Hastings College.

In October 1956, he married Leigh Ann Zurcher in Hastings. He was employed with Norfolk Iron & Metal Co. as a steel salesman for over 30 years.

Upon retirement, he enjoyed constructing unique doll houses for adults. Many people continue to enjoy these after his death. He and Leigh Ann also enjoyed being snowbirds in warmer climates in the winter.

Survivors include his son, Robert II, spouse Elaine, and granddaughter Lauren Leigh Ernst.

Tags

In other news

Gene Sisson

Gene Sisson

EWING — Memorial services for Gene K. Sisson, 83, Ewing, will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 1, at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Ewing. The Rev. Joseph Sund will officiate.

Sheryl Barry

Sheryl Barry

OMAHA — Graveside services for Roger and Sheryl Barry will be at 12:30 p.m. Friday, June 2, at the Omaha National Cemetery.

Vicky Thies

Vicky Thies

WAYNE — Services for Vicky L. Thies, 74, rural Winside, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, June 5, at the United Methodist Church in Winside. Burial will be in the Greenwood Cemetery in Wayne.

Gladys Wieseler

Gladys Wieseler

ST. HELENA — Gladys M. Wieseler, 93, Hartington, died Sunday, May 28, 2023, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton.

James Sokol Sr.

James Sokol Sr.

VERDIGRE — Services for James D. Sokol Sr., 83, Verdigre, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, June 2, at United Methodist Church in Verdigre. The Rev. Janet Burgel will officiate with burial in Hillcrest Cemetery in rural Verdigre.

Marietta Kay Crosier

Marietta Kay Crosier

OAKDALE — Services for Marietta Kay Crosier, 91, Oakdale, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 3, at Oakdale Community Center. John Petersen will officiate with burial in Oakdale Cemetery.

Nathan Peck

Nathan Peck

Nathan Troy Peck, 60, Minneapolis, Minn., passed away peacefully at home in his sleep on May 17, 2023.

Lisa Schultz

Lisa Schultz

NORFOLK — Visitation for Lisa M. (Berney) Schultz, 48, of Norfolk will be 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, June 3, at the Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave.

Vicky Thies

Vicky Thies

WAYNE — Vicky L. Thies, 74, rural Winside, died unexpectedly on Sunday, May 28, 2023, at her farm home. Services are pending at Hasemann Funeral Home of Wayne.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara