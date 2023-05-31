Robert Ernst

LINCOLN — Robert J. Ernst, 93, died Saturday, May 6, 2023. Private services were conducted at Lincoln Memorial Cemetery.
1929-2023
He was born July 20, 1929, to John F. and Enola Hall Ernst of Columbus. He graduated from Columbus High School class of 1947. Summers found him playing baseball and coaching union league teams.
He was in the aviation branch of the Navy during the Korean War and attended Hastings College.
In October 1956, he married Leigh Ann Zurcher in Hastings. He was employed with Norfolk Iron & Metal Co. as a steel salesman for over 30 years.
Upon retirement, he enjoyed constructing unique doll houses for adults. Many people continue to enjoy these after his death. He and Leigh Ann also enjoyed being snowbirds in warmer climates in the winter.
Survivors include his son, Robert II, spouse Elaine, and granddaughter Lauren Leigh Ernst.