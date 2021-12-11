NORFOLK — Services for Robert “Bobby” Ellis, 52, Norfolk, will be 10:30 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 13, at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.
Visitation will be Sunday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home.
Robert Ellis died on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, at Mercy One Medical Center in Sioux City, Iowa.
1969-2021
Robert “Bobby” Ellis, son of Raymond Ellis and Margaret “Peggy” Kennelly, was born Oct. 15, 1969, in Wakefield. Bobby attended Allen High School in Allen, where he lived most of his life before settling in Norfolk.
Bobby is survived by his mother; brothers, Doug Ellis of Allen, and Michael Ellis of Jackson, Neb.; and sister, Terri (Troxl) Miner of Wakefield.
He leaves behind daughters, Elizabeth Ellis of Norfolk, Laredo Ellis of Wayne, and Cassandra Ellis of Sioux City, Iowa; and granddaughter, Melody Hays of Norfolk.
He was preceded in death by his father.