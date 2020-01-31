Robert Dowling

YANKTON — Services for Robert L. “Bob” Dowling, 75, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, at Christ the King Lutheran Church in Yankton.
———
Robert Lee “Bob” Dowling, 75, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020 with his family by his side after a strong fight with cancer.
Bob was born to Mildred and Orval Dowling on Monday, Aug. 21, 1944, in Randolph. Bob, to all those that knew him, was a hardworking man who always had a story to tell and a connection to share.
Bob married the love of his life, Ruth, on July 22, 1962, and had four children. He also cherished his therapy dog, Sophie, who never wanted to leave his side.
He was a man of many talents, including building homes, carpentry and fixing cars, although he was best known for his skills in fixing any kind of small engine. He owned and operated Central Oil & Tire in Plainview for many years. In his early retirement after selling Central Oil & Tire, he started a small business called Dakota Small Engine & Repair that he maintained until recently. He truly knew small engines like the back of his hand.
Some of the best memories Bob shared before his passing included riding his motorcycle through the Black Hills, Big Horn Mountains and Bear Tooth Pass. He spent many miles on his bike living life with his beautiful bride by his side.
In heaven, he will be joining his son, Ryan Dowling; his mother, Mildred Dowling; his father, Orval Dowling; and a brother, William Dowling.
Robert is survived by his spouse, Ruth; his children, Tammy (Jim) Zautke, Sherry Dowling and Kelly Behnke; seven grandchildren; and a great-grandchild.