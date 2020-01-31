Robert Dowling

Robert Dowling

YANKTON — Services for Robert L. “Bob” Dowling, 75, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, at Christ the King Lutheran Church in Yankton.

———

Robert Lee “Bob” Dowling, 75, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020 with his family by his side after a strong fight with cancer.

Bob was born to Mildred and Orval Dowling on Monday, Aug. 21, 1944, in Randolph. Bob, to all those that knew him, was a hardworking man who always had a story to tell and a connection to share.

Bob married the love of his life, Ruth, on July 22, 1962, and had four children. He also cherished his therapy dog, Sophie, who never wanted to leave his side.

He was a man of many talents, including building homes, carpentry and fixing cars, although he was best known for his skills in fixing any kind of small engine. He owned and operated Central Oil & Tire in Plainview for many years. In his early retirement after selling Central Oil & Tire, he started a small business called Dakota Small Engine & Repair that he maintained until recently. He truly knew small engines like the back of his hand.

Some of the best memories Bob shared before his passing included riding his motorcycle through the Black Hills, Big Horn Mountains and Bear Tooth Pass. He spent many miles on his bike living life with his beautiful bride by his side.

In heaven, he will be joining his son, Ryan Dowling; his mother, Mildred Dowling; his father, Orval Dowling; and a brother, William Dowling.

Robert is survived by his spouse, Ruth; his children, Tammy (Jim) Zautke, Sherry Dowling and Kelly Behnke; seven grandchildren; and a great-grandchild.

Tags

In other news

Allen Risinger

Allen Risinger

PIERCE — Services for Allen J. “Al” Risinger, 43, Pierce, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 3, at Zion Lutheran Church in Pierce. The Rev. Gordon Bruce and Ryan Mazer will officiate. Private burial will be at a later date.

Timothy Denney

NORFOLK — Services for Timothy A. “Tim” Denney, 73, Norfolk, are pending with Home for Funerals in Norfolk. He died Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, at St. Joseph’s Rehabilitation and Care Center in Norfolk. 

Robert Dowling

Robert Dowling

YANKTON — Services for Robert L. “Bob” Dowling, 75, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, at Christ the King Lutheran Church in Yankton.

Donna Ewing

WAYNE — Services for Donna L. Ewing, 74, Wayne, will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Feb. 3, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Wayne with a parish rosary being recited at 9 a.m. Burial will be in Salem Lutheran Cemetery Plumer Settlement in Glenwood, Iowa.

Dwala Oak

Dwala Oak

NORFOLK — Services for Dwala J. Oak, 87, will be at 2 p.m. Friday, Jan. 31, at Brockhaus-Hower-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. The Rev. Ray Wilke will officiate. Private burial will follow.

John Chase

AINSWORTH — Services for John P. “Pat” Chase, 83, Ainsworth, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, at St. Pius X Catholic Church in Ainsworth. Burial will be in East Park Cemetery near Ainsworth.

Mervin Davis

AINSWORTH — Private memorial services for Mervin Davis, 77, Ainsworth, will be at a later date under the direction of Hoch Funeral Home of Ainsworth. He died Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, at Sandhills Care Center in Ainsworth.

Bill Brader

Bill Brader

CARROLL — Memorial services for Bill Brader, 63, Winside, will be at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, at the United Methodist Church in Carroll. Burial will be at a later date at Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.

Richard Tegeler

Richard Tegeler

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Richard F. “Dick” Tegeler, 86, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, at Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk. The Rev. Stephen Lund will officiate. Inurnment will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery. Military honors will be cond…

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Jimmy Johns

-