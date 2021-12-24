You have permission to edit this article.
GRAND ISLAND — Services for Robert “Bob” Dieken, 83, of Grand Island will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 28, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Grand Island with the Rev. Adam Snoberger officiating. Burial with military honors will be 2 p.m. in Concordia Cemetery near Prosser.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Monday at Apfel Funeral Home.

Robert Dieken died Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, at Azria Health Broadwell in Grand Island.

Bob was born July 27, 1938, to Harm and Esther (Reinecke) Dieken in Hastings. Bob grew up in the Prosser area where he attended kindergarten through eighth grade at #49 Hall County Country School. He graduated in 1956 from Wood River High School, and then graduated from business school with a degree in accounting. He entered the Army in 1961. He was stationed in Hanau, Germany, for two years, during which he had the pleasure of meeting President John F. Kennedy. He was also an aide to the General and was with the 3rd Army of the Patents Army.

On Sept. 29, 1978, Bob was united in marriage to Diana Eddy-Efierd in Gothenburg. He gained three boys, Mark, Larry and Brian, whom he adopted. They resided in Wood River. Bob and Diana had son Robert “Robbie” Dieken and daughter Rachel Dieken-Senff.

In 1986, he and Diana moved to Stanton where he was employed by Moore Brothers Trucking in Norfolk until he retired in 2004. He resided in Norfolk following their divorce in 1999. He moved to Grand Island due to health issues in 2011, where his daughter took care of him.

He enjoyed doing Sudoku puzzles, drinking coffee with mutual friends and was fun-loving to all those around him. He loved spending time with his daughter and grandchildren. He traveled millions of miles while trucking across the United States and was called “the human atlas,” navigating us in any direction.

Those left to cherish his memory are children Rachel (Mark) Senff of Grand Island, Robert Dieken (Autumn Miller) of St. Paul, Mark Dieken of Minden and Brian (Rosa) Dieken of Phoenix, Ariz.; grandchildren Taylor Dieken, Brianna Broadway, Audrina Senff, Bailey Senff, Ryker Senff, Zayden Senff, Aiden Dieken, Rylan Dieken, Dawson Dieken, Asher Dieken, Harley Dieken, Ivy Dieken, Fable Dieken, Winterra Dieken, Eve Dieken, Ashley Dieken, Weslee Dieken, Brandon Dieken, Tom Dieken-McVay and Daniel Dieken-McVay; and brothers Richard Dieken of Mabank, Texas, and Wayne Dieken of Prosser.

He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter Renee Dieken; and granddaughters Aliyana Senff and Emryss Dieken.

Memorials are suggested to the family for later designation. Online condolences may be directed to www.apfelfuneralhome.com.

In other news

CROFTON — Services for Sharron T. Arens, 81, of Madison, formerly of Crofton, will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 28, at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Crofton with the Rev. An Duy Phan officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery.

BASSETT — Graveside services for Cheri A. Coleman, 67, of Woodland Park, Colo., formerly of Bassett, will be 10 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 28, at Bassett Memorial Park Cemetery.

Marcella (Benne) Droescher, 85, of Orlando, Fla, formerly of Norfolk, passed away Dec.18, 2021, in her home from natural causes.

VERDIGRE — Services for Donna Maly, 98, of Verdigre will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 27, at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Verdigre with the Rev. Kizito Okhuoya officiating. Burial will be in the St. Wenceslaus Catholic Cemetery in Verdigre.

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Kathleen J. “Kathy” Bretschneider, 72, of Norfolk, formerly of Pierce, will be held 10:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 27, at the Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk with the Rev. Gordon Bruce and Vicar Chad Berg officiating. Private family inurnment will be held at a lat…

NORFOLK — Services for Steven B. Stortz, 57, of Hampton, Iowa, formerly of Norfolk, will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 28, at Christ Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Mike Moreno will officiate. Burial will be in New Lutheran Cemetery.

OSMOND — Services for Catherine A. Collins, 58, of McLean will be held 10:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 27, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Osmond with the Rev. Scott Kirchoff officiating.

NORFOLK — Services for Lon L. Dubois, 80, of Norfolk are pending with Home for Funerals.

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Eugene A. Carstens, 81, of Norfolk will be held at a later date.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

