Robert Dahlkoetter

NORFOLK — Services for Robert G. “Bud” Dahlkoetter, 93, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 17, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Patrick McLaughlin will officiate. Inurnment will be at Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk. Military rites will be conducted by the American Legion Post 16, VFW 1644 and the U.S. Army Honors Guard.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday at Stonacek Funeral Chapel with a prayer service beginning at 7 p.m.
He died Thursday, March 19, 2020, at The Monarch Hospice and Care Facility in Lincoln.
Memorials should be directed to the Eastmont Towers Foundation Monarch Benevolent Care, 6315 O St., Lincoln, NE 68510.
——
Robert “Bud” was born on May 18, 1926, in Pilger, to William and Margaret (Rathman) Dahlkoetter. He was confirmed at the St. Luke’s Lutheran Church in Stanton. He attended grade school at a rural district country school in Stanton County to the eighth grade.
After Bud’s education, he lived on the family farm and helped his family. He joined the U.S. Army on Jan. 19, 1946. Bud was honorably discharged on April 13, 1947, and he moved back to the family farm and continued farming with his family.
Bud married Lillian Agnes Prachyl on June 7, 1949, at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Stanton. After marriage, Bud and Lillian lived on a farm in Stanton County from 1949 until 1953. They then moved to a farm south of McLean from 1953 to 1959. They moved back to Stanton County and farmed from 1959 until retirement.
After retirement, Bud still enjoyed being on the farm. He also enjoyed fishing, camping and traveling in their motor home for three years, traveling to almost 50 states. Bud loved spending time and being with his children and grandchildren.
He was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk.
Survivors include his son, Dean (Kris) Dahlkoetter of Norfolk; his daughter, Karen (Tim) Else of Belvidere; eight grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his spouse, Lillian on Jan. 29, 2017; his parents, William and Margaret; and siblings Wilma Palmer, Ellen Dahlkoetter, Alvin Dahlkoetter, Ralph Dahlkoetter, Donald Dahlkoetter and JoAnn Hrabak.
Honorary casket bearers will be Isaac Else, Andy Else, Rob Marsh, Gabe Dahlkoetter, John White and Ryan Zwingman.
The memorial service and graveside service will both be streamed live on the Stonacek Funeral Chapel Facebook page.