Robert Dahlkoetter

NORFOLK — Services for Robert G. “Bud” Dahlkoetter, 93, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 17, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. Inurnment will be at Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk. Military rites will be conducted by the American Legion Post 16, VFW 1644 and the U.S. Army Honors Guard.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday at Stonacek Funeral Chapel with a prayer service beginning at 7 p.m.
He died Thursday, March 19, 2020, at The Monarch Hospice and Care Facility in Lincoln.
Memorials should be directed to the Eastmont Towers Foundation Monarch Benevolent Care, 6315 O St., Lincoln, NE 68510.