Robert Buckles

AINSWORTH — Graveside services for Robert G. Buckles, 71, Ainsworth, will be at 2 p.m. Monday, Nov. 28, in the Ainsworth Cemetery. A celebration of life will take place on Tuesday, July 4, 2023.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 27, at Hoch Funeral Home in Ainsworth with the family receiving friends from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Bob Buckles died Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022, at Sandhills Care Center in Ainsworth.
Memorials have been suggested to the Sandhills Care Center or the Ainsworth United Methodist Church.