Robert Brotzel

Services for Robert J. Brotzel, 90, Aberdeen, S.D., will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 16, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Aberdeen. Burial with military honors will be in Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery in Westport, S.D.
Visitation will begin an hour prior to services at the church.
He died Wednesday, March 10, 2021, at the Norfolk Veterans Home, Norfolk.
Schriver’s Memorial Mortuary and Crematory in Aberdeen is in charge of arrangements, but local inquires may be made with Hasemann Funeral Home of Wayne.