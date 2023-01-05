NORFOLK — Services for Robert “Bob” Broberg, 93, Tilden, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, at Victory Road Evangelical Free Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Mike Vincent will officiate with burial in Rosehill Cemetery in rural Newman Grove.
Military honors will be provided by Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7603, American Legion Post 170, U.S. Marine Corps Honor Guard and American Legion Riders.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Friday at Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home in Tilden.
Robert Broberg died Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.