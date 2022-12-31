 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM LATE SUNDAY NIGHT
THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation possible. Total snow
accumulations of 1 to 8 inches and ice accumulations of one
tenth to two tenths of an inch possible. Winds could gust as
high as 40 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of northeast Nebraska. Highest snow totals will
be near the South Dakota border.

* WHEN...From late Sunday night through Tuesday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

&&

Robert Broberg

TILDEN — Services for Robert Broberg, 93, Tilden, are pending at Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home in Tilden. Robert Broberg died Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

James Kyriss

James Kyriss

NORFOLK — Services for James B. Kyriss, 40, Norfolk, are pending at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. James Kyriss died Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, at his home.

Fred Frank

Fred Frank

WAUSA — Services for Fred Frank, 79, Wausa, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Wausa. Fred Frank died Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, at Osmond General Hospital in Osmond.

Judith Bauer

Judith Bauer

RANDOLPH — Judith A. “Judy” (Kavanaugh) Bauer, 64, Randolph, died Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, at Osmond General Hospital.

Loretta Wohlman

Loretta Wohlman

HARTINGTON — Services for Loretta M. Wohlman, 90, Hartington, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Hartington. Richard Bloomquist will officiate. Burial will be in the Hartington City Cemetery.

Della Strand

Della Strand

NORFOLK — Della M. Strand, 94, rural Lindsay, died Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022, at her residence.

Judy Bauer

Judy Bauer

RANDOLPH — Services for Judy Bauer, 64, Randolph, are pending at Home for Funerals in Randolph. Judy Bauer died Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, at Osmond General Hospital.

Frankie Maughan

Frankie Maughan

TILDEN — Services for Frankie Maughan, 67, Neligh, are pending at Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home in Tilden. Frankie Maughan died Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, at his residence.

Carol Straatmeyer

Carol Straatmeyer

NIOBRARA — Services for Carol Straatmeyer, 87, Niobrara, will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3, at St. William’s Catholic Church in Niobrara. The Rev. Jeremy Hans will officiate with burial in Pischelville Cemetery.

Frankie Maughan

Frankie Maughan

NELIGH — Services for Frankie Maughan, 67, Neligh, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 6, at Calvary Bible Church in Neligh. The Rev. Peter Sample will officiate with burial in Oakdale Cemetery in Oakdale.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

