TILDEN — Services for Robert Broberg, 93, Tilden, are pending at Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home in Tilden. Robert Broberg died Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
NORFOLK — Services for James B. Kyriss, 40, Norfolk, are pending at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. James Kyriss died Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, at his home.
WAUSA — Services for Fred Frank, 79, Wausa, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Wausa. Fred Frank died Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, at Osmond General Hospital in Osmond.
HARTINGTON — Services for Loretta M. Wohlman, 90, Hartington, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Hartington. Richard Bloomquist will officiate. Burial will be in the Hartington City Cemetery.
NORFOLK — Della M. Strand, 94, rural Lindsay, died Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022, at her residence.
RANDOLPH — Services for Judy Bauer, 64, Randolph, are pending at Home for Funerals in Randolph. Judy Bauer died Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, at Osmond General Hospital.
NIOBRARA — Services for Carol Straatmeyer, 87, Niobrara, will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3, at St. William’s Catholic Church in Niobrara. The Rev. Jeremy Hans will officiate with burial in Pischelville Cemetery.
NELIGH — Services for Frankie Maughan, 67, Neligh, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 6, at Calvary Bible Church in Neligh. The Rev. Peter Sample will officiate with burial in Oakdale Cemetery in Oakdale.