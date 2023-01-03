 Skip to main content
Robert Broberg

Robert Broberg

NORFOLK — Services for Robert “Bob” Broberg, 93, of Tilden will be 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, at Victory Road Evangelical Free Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Mike Vincent will officiate with burial in Rosehill Cemetery, rural Newman Grove.

Military honors will be provided by Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7603, American Legion Post 170, United States Marine Corps Honor Guard and American Legion Riders.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Friday at Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home in Tilden.

Robert Broberg died Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

1929-2022

Robert Arthur Broberg, son of Samuel and Ingrid (Bergland) Broberg was born Sept. 29, 1929, in rural Madison County. He attended country school and then began farming with his family. In 1951, Bob enlisted in the United States Marine Corps where he proudly served until the end of the Korean War in 1953.

Bob married Helen “Gwynette” Grubb on Aug. 15, 1954, at Rosehill Evangelical Free Church, rural Newman Grove. The couple was blessed with five children: Roger, Loren, Douglas, Janell and Kathleen. Bob and Gwynette raised their family south of Tilden until moving to Tilden in 1994. Bob farmed, raised cattle and produced and sold certified soybean seed. He was the recipient of the Premier Seed Grower of Nebraska award in 1991.

Bob came to faith at a young age and was a baptized member of Rosehill Evangelical Free Church until its closure, serving as chairman and in various other offices. He was currently a member of Victory Road Evangelical Free Church in Norfolk.

Bob served as president of rural school districts No. 38 and 95 and helped oversee the construction of the No. 95 school. He was also a member of VFW Post 7603 in Tilden.

He is survived by his five children, Roger (Judy) Broberg of Tilden, Loren (Bev) Broberg of Tilden, Douglas Broberg of Tilden, Janell (Jim) Sanft of Columbia, Ill., and Kathleen (Larry) Schick of Meadow Grove; 11 grandchildren, Amanda Broberg of Wayne, Scott (Elisa) Broberg of Bossier City, La., Brent (Marykae) Broberg of Tilden, Angie (Chad) Withrow of Mount Juliet, Tenn., Evan (Nicole) Sanft of St. Louis, Mo., Ryan (Rebecca) Sanft of Columbia, Ill., Tyler (Maddie) Sanft of Indianapolis, Ind., Valerie (Zach) Gould of Osceola, Brad (Emily) Schick of Albion, Kendall (Ann) Schick of Stewartville, Minn., and Joshua (Caitlin) Schick of Madison; 14 great-grandchildren; two brothers, Gordon (Delores) Broberg and Clinton Broberg of Newman Grove; a sister-in-law, Sue Grubb of Omaha; and four nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his spouse of 58 years, Gwynette; parents Sam and Ingrid Broberg; infant brother Roger Broberg; a nephew, Allen Grubb; a brother-in-law, Roger Grubb; two sisters-in-law, Sharon Grubb and Verna Broberg; and a great-grandson, David Gould.

