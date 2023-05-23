WAUSA — Services for Robert “Bob” Block, 71, Wausa, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Wausa. Robert Block died Monday, May 22, 2023, at his residence.
AINSWORTH — Service for Shirley J. Hoefel, 97, Ainsworth, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 27, at Hoch Funeral Home in Ainsworth. Burial will be in the Ainsworth cemetery.
WAKEFIELD — Services for Karen A. “Cookie” Ulrich, 79, of Wayne, formerly of Wakefield, are pending with Hasemann Funeral Home of Wayne.
MADISON — Services for Richard A. “Rich” Koenig, 65, of Madison will be 10 a.m. Tuesday, May 23, at the Trinity Lutheran Church in Madison with the Rev. Todd Kollbaum officiating. Burial will be in Crown Hill Cemetery.
WAYNE — Services for Karen A. “Cookie” Ulrich, 79, Wayne, formerly of Wakefield, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 24, at Grace Lutheran Church in Wayne. Burial will be in the Greenwood Cemetery in Wayne.
WINSIDE — Services for Dorothy J. Andersen, 96, Fort Calhoun, formerly of Winside, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, May 25, at Trinity Lutheran Church, 412 Miner St., in Winside. Burial will be in Pleasantview Cemetery.
TILDEN — Services for Phyllis Pittack, 85, Tilden, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 24, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Tilden. The Rev. Barry Williams will officiate with burial in Tilden City Cemetery.
OMAHA — A celebration of life for Larry J. Davis, 81, and Glenda F. (Goldsworthy) Davis, 81, will be 4-7 p.m. Friday, May 26, and from noon until 5 p.m. Saturday, May 27, in the home at 336 S. 71st St. in Omaha.
NORFOLK — Services for Sr. Andrea Polt, OSB, 89, of Norfolk will be 2:30 p.m. Monday, May 22, at the Immaculata Monastery, 300 N. 18th S., Norfolk. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery.
