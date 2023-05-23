 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Robert Block

WAUSA — Services for Robert “Bob” Block, 71, Wausa, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Wausa. Robert Block died Monday, May 22, 2023, at his residence.

In other news

Shirley Hoefel

Shirley Hoefel

AINSWORTH — Service for Shirley J. Hoefel, 97, Ainsworth, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 27, at Hoch Funeral Home in Ainsworth. Burial will be in the Ainsworth cemetery.

Karen Ulrich

Karen Ulrich

WAKEFIELD — Services for Karen A. “Cookie” Ulrich, 79, of Wayne, formerly of Wakefield, are pending with Hasemann Funeral Home of Wayne.

Richard Koenig

Richard Koenig

MADISON — Services for Richard A. “Rich” Koenig, 65, of Madison will be 10 a.m. Tuesday, May 23, at the Trinity Lutheran Church in Madison with the Rev. Todd Kollbaum officiating. Burial will be in Crown Hill Cemetery.

Karen Ulrich

Karen Ulrich

WAYNE — Services for Karen A. “Cookie” Ulrich, 79, Wayne, formerly of Wakefield, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 24, at Grace Lutheran Church in Wayne. Burial will be in the Greenwood Cemetery in Wayne.

Dorothy Andersen

Dorothy Andersen

WINSIDE — Services for Dorothy J. Andersen, 96, Fort Calhoun, formerly of Winside, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, May 25, at Trinity Lutheran Church, 412 Miner St., in Winside. Burial will be in Pleasantview Cemetery.

Phyllis Pittack

Phyllis Pittack

TILDEN — Services for Phyllis Pittack, 85, Tilden, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 24, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Tilden. The Rev. Barry Williams will officiate with burial in Tilden City Cemetery.

Larry and Glenda Davis

Larry and Glenda Davis

OMAHA — A celebration of life for Larry J. Davis, 81, and Glenda F. (Goldsworthy) Davis, 81, will be 4-7 p.m. Friday, May 26, and from noon until 5 p.m. Saturday, May 27, in the home at 336 S. 71st St. in Omaha.

Sr. Andrea Polt

Sr. Andrea Polt

NORFOLK — Services for Sr. Andrea Polt, OSB, 89, of Norfolk will be 2:30 p.m. Monday, May 22, at the Immaculata Monastery, 300 N. 18th S., Norfolk. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery.

Phyllis Pittack

Phyllis Pittack

TILDEN — Services for Phyllis Pittack, 85, Tilden, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 24, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Tilden. The Rev. Barry Williams will officiate with burial in Tilden City Cemetery.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara