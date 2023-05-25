 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Robert Block

Robert Block

WAUSA — Services for Robert “Bob” Block, 71, Wausa, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, May 26, at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Wausa. The Rev. Judy Carlson will officiate with burial in Osmond Cemetery in Osmond.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

1951-2023

Bob died Tuesday, May 23, 2023, at his home in Wausa surrounded by his family.

Robert Dean Block, son of Norman and Dolores (Kline) Block, was born July 20, 1951, at Bloomfield. He attended Wausa Public Schools.

On July 27, 1971, Bob was united in marriage to Amber Pochop in Yankton. They were blessed with two children, Beth Ann and Robbie Joe.

Robert lived in several places throughout his lifetime, including Ainsworth, Laurel and Plainview before returning to Wausa. He sold liquid fertilizer, was a farmhand, managed Viking Lanes Restaurant and Bowling Alley and started Block Tree Cutting in 1994.

Bob enjoyed bowling and participating in bowling tournaments.

Bob is survived by his spouse, Amber of Wausa; children Beth Guenther of Geneva and Robbie Block (Devin Fox) of Omaha; five grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and siblings Jim (Sally) Block of Hoskins, Jean Block and Bill Block of Florida, Maralee (Orville) Myers of Winner, S.D., and Randy Block of Norfolk.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Norman and Dolores Block; a sister, LaVonne Hintz; parents-in-law Edwin and Estella Pochop; and great-granddaughter Baby Zeeahna.

In other news

Darlene Barritt

Darlene Barritt

NORFOLK — Darlene Barritt, 84, Norfolk, died Monday, May 22, 2023, at Stanton Health Center.

Ivan Anderson

Ivan Anderson

LINCOLN — Ivan D. Anderson, 73, Lincoln, died on Monday, May 22, 2023.

Audrey Weigel

Audrey Weigel

NORFOLK — Audrey A. (Ehrenberg) Weigel, 91, Norfolk, died Thursday, May 25, 2023, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk. Services will be at a later date.

Robert Block

Robert Block

WAUSA — Services for Robert “Bob” Block, 71, Wausa, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, May 26, at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Wausa. The Rev. Judy Carlson will officiate with burial in Osmond Cemetery in Osmond.

Phyllis Pittack

Phyllis Pittack

TILDEN — Services for Phyllis Pittack, 85, Tilden, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 24, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Tilden. The Rev. Barry Williams will officiate with burial in Tilden City Cemetery.

Johanna Berg

Johanna Berg

WINSIDE — Services for Johanna F. “Joan” Berg, 91, Norfolk, formerly of Winside, will be at 1:30 p.m. Friday, May 26, at the United Methodist Church in Winside. Burial will be in the Pleasantview Cemetery in Winside.

Phyllis Pittack

Phyllis Pittack

TILDEN — Services for Phyllis Pittack, 85, Tilden, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 24, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Tilden. The Rev. Barry Williams will officiate with burial in Tilden City Cemetery.

Margaret Hale

Margaret Hale

NORFOLK — Services for Margaret H. Hale, 88, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Margaret Hale died Tuesday, May 23, 2023, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

Marilyn True

Marilyn True

BLOOMFIELD — Services for Marilyn True, 87, Bloomfield, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Bloomfield. Marilyn True died Wednesday, May 24, 2023, at her residence.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara