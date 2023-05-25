Robert Block

WAUSA — Services for Robert “Bob” Block, 71, Wausa, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, May 26, at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Wausa. The Rev. Judy Carlson will officiate with burial in Osmond Cemetery in Osmond.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
1951-2023
Bob died Tuesday, May 23, 2023, at his home in Wausa surrounded by his family.
Robert Dean Block, son of Norman and Dolores (Kline) Block, was born July 20, 1951, at Bloomfield. He attended Wausa Public Schools.
On July 27, 1971, Bob was united in marriage to Amber Pochop in Yankton. They were blessed with two children, Beth Ann and Robbie Joe.
Robert lived in several places throughout his lifetime, including Ainsworth, Laurel and Plainview before returning to Wausa. He sold liquid fertilizer, was a farmhand, managed Viking Lanes Restaurant and Bowling Alley and started Block Tree Cutting in 1994.
Bob enjoyed bowling and participating in bowling tournaments.
Bob is survived by his spouse, Amber of Wausa; children Beth Guenther of Geneva and Robbie Block (Devin Fox) of Omaha; five grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and siblings Jim (Sally) Block of Hoskins, Jean Block and Bill Block of Florida, Maralee (Orville) Myers of Winner, S.D., and Randy Block of Norfolk.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Norman and Dolores Block; a sister, LaVonne Hintz; parents-in-law Edwin and Estella Pochop; and great-granddaughter Baby Zeeahna.