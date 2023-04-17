Robert Bayer

HOWELLS — Robert “Bob” Bayer, 73, Howells, died Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Franciscan Healthcare in West Point.
Memorial services will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, April 20, at Ss. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Howells. The Rev. Stan Schmitt will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at the church with a 7 p.m. vigil.
Stokely Funeral Home of West Point is in charge of the arrangements.
Memorials may be made to Howells Fire and Rescue or Ss. Peter and Paul Catholic Church.
1949-2023
Robert Ralph Bayer was born on July 17, 1949, to Ralph and Elsie (Specht) Bayer in West Point. Growing up on a farm near Howells, Bob attended Ss. Peter and Paul Catholic School and graduated from Howells High School in 1967. He entered the Army National Guard, serving for six years.
After meeting on a blind date in 1971, Bob married Carol Jazwick on April 8, 1972, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Platte Center. The couple farmed near Howells where they also raised hogs. Three children blessed their lives: Chad, Kari and Jodi.
Bob continued the family farming tradition with his son, Chad. In 2016, they moved to Howells but continued to farm and maintain the homeplace.
Bob was full of personality, strong willed and looked forward to mountain oyster feeds and card parties with his friends. Butchering with family and friends was a favorite past time where he made dried beef and summer sausage. In addition to his love of farming, Bob enjoyed fishing and watching cowboy shows on television.
Survivors include his spouse, Carol of Howells; children Chad (Renee) Bayer of Howells, Kari (Michael) Forbes of Harrisburg, Pa., and Jodi (Travis) Martin of Omaha; grandchildren Chelsea (Dylan) Kucera, Courtney Bayer, Trey Martin, Carly Bayer, Macy Martin and Kate Martin; and sisters Donna (Sam) Christensen, Marilyn (Mike) Kluthe and Connie (Brian) Bean.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents; brother Daniel Bayer and nephew Ehan Jelinek.
Lunch at the Howells Catholic Social Center will follow the burial.