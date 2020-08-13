PLAINVIEW — Graveside services for Robert Bauer, 71, of Osmond will be 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, at the Pleasant View Cemetery in Plainview. The Rev. Jerome Leckband will officiate. Ashburn Funeral Home in Plainview is in charge of arrangements.
He died Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020, at the CHI Plainview Hospital.
———
On Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020, Robert George “Bob” Bauer, loving husband and father of three children, three stepchildren and grandfather, passed away at the age of 71, and now rests peacefully in heaven.
Robert was born May 24, 1949, in Plainview to Eva and Robert Woodworth. When Robert was 2 years old, his father passed away heroically sacrificing his life to save others in a transportation accident. Robert’s mother later married Michael Bauer of Creighton, who raised Robert.
On June 28, 1969, Robert married Connie Ober. They had one daughter during their time together, Sonya.
On Oct. 6, 1983, Robert married Janice Sanderson from Meadow Grove. They raised two children, Dustin and Crystal. Robert was also a stepfather to three of Janice’s children, Sherri, Mark and Becky.
Robert grew up in Creighton with his two sisters, Sherry and Naoma, where he attended Creighton Public School and graduated from St. Ludger Academy. Robert’s early years were marked by his strong will and independent spirit, and his later years by his gentle wisdom and kindness.
Robert worked a variety of jobs throughout his life, but primarily at the Nucor Steel Mill in Norfolk, where he was employed for almost 25 years. He retired to a small acreage near Foster where he enjoyed hunting and the simple labor that came with maintaining the property. Robert was a loving parent, and always took pride in his children and grandchildren’s accomplishments. Robert’s caring nature, love for the outdoors, and his unwavering support for those in need will live on through them.
Robert was preceded in death by his mother, Eva, fathers Robert and Mike, and his sister, Sherry.
He is survived by his wife, Jan; son Dustin and Nicole Bauer; daughters Crystal and Carl Hoffman and Sonya and Dana Tompkins; stepchildren Mark and Kris Sanderson, Becky and Ron Starkey and Sherri Preston; grandchildren James and Sarah Tompkins, Cody, Colt and Cara Hoffman, Alex Dooley, Broc Preston, Cameron and Diante Campbell, Libbey Sanderson Beaty, Megan Dickerson and Shelby and Brandy Sanderson; sister Naoma and Tony Macke; brothers-in-law Robert Raff and Doug Droescher; sister-in-law Marilyn Alyea; and many nieces and nephews.
A small gathering of friends and family will follow at Trinity Lutheran Church in Foster. Out of respect and safety, please wear appropriate face coverings and/or socially distance.