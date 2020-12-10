Robert Baber

OMAHA — Private services for Robert L. Baber, 79, formerly of Norfolk, will be held under the direction of Korisko Larkin Staskiewicz Funeral Home of Omaha.
He died Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, in Omaha.
———
Robert was a resident of Norfolk for many years.
He was preceded in death by a grandson, Dustin.
Survivors include his spouse, Bonna; sons Bob (Arlene), Marcus and Joshua (Kristie) Baber; daughter Kristin (Jim) Rupprecht; 12 grandchildren: Adam (Maggie) Kirk, Dustin, Halo and Mareon Kirk, Rani (Kevin) Hughes, Caleb Baber, Levi (Elizabeth) Baber, Emilee Aschoff, Cassandra (Ryan) Dowson, Nathan Rupprecht, Elizabeth Rupprecht and Tyler (Stacey) Rupprecht; 12 great-grandchildren, Soyora, Ronin, Alivia, Gabriel, Caroline, Bailey, Aubrey, Emery, Willow, Brooklyn, Braylen and Myles; and nieces and nephews.