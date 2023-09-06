WISNER — Services for Robert E. “Bob” Albers, 96, Wisner, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 11, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Wisner. The Rev. Jared Hartman will officiate. Burial with military honors will be in the Wisner Cemetery.
Visitation will be 3-5 p.m. Sunday at Minnick Funeral Home in Wisner and will continue from 9 a.m. until the time of the service at the church.
Robert Albers died Monday, Sept. 4, 2023, at the Wisner Care Center.
1927-2023
Robert E. Albers was born June 14, 1927, at Wisner to Theodore and Jennie (Smidt) Albers. Robert was baptized at home and confirmed March 19, 1942, at Christ Lutheran Church in Wisner. He attended Wisner Public School and, in 1943, moved to Canyon, Texas, where he attended Canyon High School.
Robert served in the U.S. Army Ordinance from 1946 to 1947, spending a year in South Korea as part of the occupation forces. After being honorably discharged, he returned to Wisner.
On Nov. 17, 1957, Robert was united in marriage to Elaine Hollman at Zion Lutheran Church in rural Wisner. Elaine passed away in 2022.
In 1949, Robert worked for Albert Benzien, masonry contractor, helping with the construction of the St. Paul Lutheran Church in Wisner and, in 1950, began employment at the Wisner Auto Company. In 1961, he was employed at the Farmers Union Co-op Association as bookkeeper and later into management. In 1977, he began duties at the Wisner Elementary School, retiring in 1993.
Robert was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Wisner. His hobbies included amateur radio and electronics, and refinishing old furniture. He believed in being a good steward of the great outdoors and enjoyed planting trees, gardening, a love for roses and also just being a good neighbor.
Survivors include his children and their families: Kaye and spouse Rick Lippman of Norfolk and family Dustin Lippman and Christopher Lippman; David and spouse Deborah Albers of Firth and family Rachel and spouse Joseph Henn (their children, Alvina, Brinley and Paetyn) and Steven and spouse Ashley Albers (their children, Landon and Lucas); and brothers Wallace Albers of Lincoln and Ted and Marvine Albers of Wisner.
Robert was preceded in death by his parents; spouse Elaine; and sister-in-law Barbara Albers.