Robbie Rickard, 66, Wausa
Robbie’s 15-year battle with cancer came to an end on Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, at Colonial Manor in Randolph.
Robbie Jill Rickard, daughter of David and Dolly Wagner, was born Dec. 10, 1954, in Las Vegas, Nev. She attended Creighton High School, Northeast Community College and CTU. Robbie was blessed with five children: Daphne, Burneice, Douglas, Donald and Robert.
Throughout her lifetime, Robbie lived in Nevada, Arkansas and Nebraska. She worked at several nursing homes as a charge nurse, including those in Missouri, Coleridge, Randolph, Hartington, Creighton and primarily in Wausa.
Robbie was a member of the United Methodist Church in Wausa.
Robbie was a crafty lady who loved painting pictures for her grandchildren and friends. Some of the hobbies that she enjoyed were crocheting, embroidering, decorating cakes and sewing for her family. She also would raise a large garden and canned the produce each year. She loved listening to music of any kind.
Robbie cherished spending time with her family, even more in her later years. They were always number one in her life. She was a strong, determined lady which was shown in her courageous battle with cancer.
Keeping in touch with her friends was important to Robbie. Florence Peters and Leona Wischhof were very dear to her, and she talked weekly with them.
Robbie is survived by her mother, Dolly Wagner of Wausa; a brother, Dennis Wagner of Missouri; her children, Daphne (John) Wiegert of Wausa, Burneice Hegge of Wausa, Douglas Rickard of Wausa, Donald Rickard of Coleridge and Robert (Melissa) Erpelding of Texas; 14 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and a nephew, Daniel Wagner of Missouri.
She was preceded in death by her father, David Wagner.