Rites set for longtime area Lutheran pastor

NORFOLK — Service for the Rev. Norman K. Nelson, 82, Norfolk, will be at 1:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 4, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Randy Rasmussen will officiate. Burial will be in the Hope Cemetery in Newman Grove.
Visitation will begin at 11 a.m. Friday at the church until service time.
He died Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, at Heritage of Bel-Air in Norfolk.
Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk is in charge of the arrangements.
Pastor Norman Keith Nelson, son of Golden and Julianna (Bruland) Nelson, was born on Aug. 3, 1938, in Boone County on his grandparents Bruland’s farm. He was baptized on Sept. 3, 1938, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Newman Grove.
In 1940, he moved to western Washington State with his parents.
Pastor Nelson was confirmed at Zion Lutheran Church of Ferndale, Wash. He graduated from Blaine High School in Blaine, Wash., in 1956 and received his bachelor of arts degree from Pacific Lutheran University in Tacoma, Wash., in 1960. He then received his bachelor of divinity degree from Luther Theological Seminary in St. Paul, Minn., in 1964.
In July 1964, Pastor Nelson moved to his first parish at St. John’s Lutheran Church in rural Ellis, Kan. He also served Immanuel Lutheran Church of WaKeeney, Kan., Faith Lutheran Church in Norman, Neb., Fredericksburg Lutheran Church of Minden and St. Peter’s Lutheran Church of Pender, as well as served as interim pastor at Rosalie and Lyons for a short time.
In October 2003, Pastor Nelson retired from Pender and moved to Norfolk, where he continued to serve as interim and supply pastor at various churches for a number of years.
Pastor Nelson is survived by a sister and brother-in-law, Borghild (Mrs. John Buchanan) of Vancouver, Wash., and two nephews, Matthew and Stuart of the Vancouver, Wash.-area.
He was preceded in death by his parents, grandparents, several aunts and uncles and a nephew.
Organist will be Steve Reinke and soloist will be Ron Lofgren. Casketbearers will be David A. DeCarolis, Kevin E. Prochaska, Ronny Hamida, David A. Freudenburg, Richard C. Kautzman and Mark D. Fitzgerald.
The service will be livestreamed on the St. John’s Lutheran Church of Norfolk Facebook page. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.