Rita Wright

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Rita M. Wright, 36, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 13, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Private inurnment will be at a later date. Tim DeFor will officiate.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Friday at the funeral chapel in Norfolk.
She died Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021, at her boyfriend’s home in Norfolk.
———
Rita Marie Wright was born July 19, 1984, in Bonesteel, S.D., the daughter of Bryan and Jerri (Charging Hawk) Wright. Her greatest treasure was her daughter, Leni. Rita enjoyed writing poetry, drawing, camping, spending time with family and friends and loved her nieces and nephews.
Survivors include a daughter, Leni Wright of Norfolk; her parents, Bryan and Jerri (Charging Hawk) Wright of Norfolk; siblings Rachele Wright of Norfolk, Rhonda Mora of Norfolk, Bryan Wright Jr. of Norfolk, Brandon Wright of Norfolk, Brady Wright of Norfolk; Tom Fernau (grandfather) of Bonesteel and Gerald Charging Hawk (grandfather) of Norfolk; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her grandmothers, Tomi Fernau and Rita Charging Hawk
Casketbearers will be Bryan Wright Jr., Brandon Wright, Brady Wright, Lonna Andrews, Owen Andrews, Thomas Heth and Jay Wright. Special guest will be Dani Wright.
