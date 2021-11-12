You have permission to edit this article.
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...
...HIGH WIND WARNING IS CANCELLED...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

* WHERE...Knox, Cedar, Antelope, Pierce, Wayne, Boone, Madison,
Stanton and Platte Counties.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

CLARKSON — Services for Rita Trojan, 94, of Clarkson will be held 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 13, at SS Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church in Clarkson with the Rev. Paul Albenesius officiating. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.

Visitation will be 5-6 p.m. Friday with a 6 p.m. vigil service at the church. Visitation will continue on Saturday from 9:30 a.m. until service time, also at the church.

Rita Trojan died Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021, at her home in rural Clarkson.

1927-2021

Rita Marie was born April 2, 1927, in Clarkson to Adolph and Gertrude (Markitan) Fayman. She attended Clarkson Public Schools and graduated valedictorian in 1945. She taught country school for several years before marrying the love of her life, Don J. Trojan, on Dec. 30, 1947, at SS Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church.

They lived on Don’s family farm, working together for 64 years before the Lord called Don home in 2011. Rita continued living in her home, with the help of her daughter, until she drew her last breath on Nov. 9, 2021.

Rita enjoyed nature in all its seasons. Being outside, tending the garden and her roses, planning landscaping, and planting trees and shrubs gave her great pleasure. Rita was a lifelong dog lover and always had a companion or two beside her. She cooked delicious meals for her family, usually using her garden produce. She also baked and decorated cakes for special family occasions.

Rita and Don thoroughly enjoyed Big Band music and attending weekend dances. In their later years, they made many fond memories camping with family and friends. Starting out with a tent, then advancing to a pickup camper, and finally a fifth wheel; their favorite spot being at Lewis and Clark Lake by Yankton.

Rita took great pride in her role as mother, grandmother and caregiver. Rita and Don were blessed with one daughter, Toni, whom they treasured dearly throughout their lives. They became grandparents to Sarah, Aaron, Michael and Christopher, who in turn, also became their greatest treasures. They were thoroughly involved in the lives of their grandchildren and closely followed all their extracurricular activities, attending sports, drama and musical events. The grandkids also had many opportunities to share camping adventures with them.

Rita was a lifelong member of SS Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church and belonged to Altar Society, having held various officer and circle leader positions. She enjoyed belonging to an extension club for many years and also YGIG club which continued to meet until 2019.

Rita led a full and rewarding life of 94 years as a wife, homemaker, mother, grandmother, caregiver and friend.

Rita is survived by daughter Toni (Joe) Konicek of Clarkson; granddaughter Sarah (Matt) Stevens of Omaha; grandsons Aaron Konicek and Michael Konicek, both of Omaha, and Christopher Konicek of Phoenix, Ariz.; and great-grandchildren Jaxon and Alaina Stevens of Omaha.

Rita was preceded in death by parents Adolph and Gertrude Fayman; husband Donald Trojan; and sister Anita Prokop.

Memorials are suggested to those of family choice. Condolences may be sent to www.millersfh.com.

NORFOLK — Services for Michael D. “Mike” Himburg, 45, of Norfolk will be held 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 16, at the Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Randy Rasmussen will officiate. Burial will be in the Prospect Hill Cemetery, Norfolk.

BASSETT — Memorial services for Garry D. Vargason, 74, of Bassett will be held 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 20, at the St. Peter Lutheran Church in Bassett. Inurnment will follow in the Bassett Memorial Park Cemetery with military honors by Bassett American Legion Post 123.

LAUREL — Services for Kathleen A. Garvin, 76, Dixon, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 15, at St. Ann’s Catholic Church in Dixon. The Rev. Jerry Connealy will officiate. Inurnment will be at St. Ann’s Cemetery in Dixon.

NORFOLK — Services for Lyle D. Carmichael, 75, of Norfolk will be 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 13, at the First United Methodist Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Bridget Gately will officiate. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery. Military honors will be conducted by the Nebraska Army Nat…

NORFOLK — Services for Lt. Col. Merrill Clark “Mick” Kullbom Jr., 82, of Norfolk will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 15, at Christ the Servant Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Dennis Reich will officiate.

Phyllis Ann (Koch) McArdle, 89, passed away peacefully in her home in Lincoln on Nov. 7, 2021. She was born Aug. 11, 1932, in Madison County, to Louis and Pauline (Dittberner) Koch, and was raised with sister, Shirley, in a country farmhouse where they enjoyed playing with the farm animals, …

CONCORD — Services for Donovan D. Dahlquist, 88, Laurel, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 13, at the Evangelical Free Church in Concord. The Rev. Todd Thelen will officiate. Burial will be in the Concord Cemetery with military rites by the Laurel American Legion Post 54 and the Laurel Ve…

NORFOLK — Services for Melinda “Mindy” Johnson, 40, of Norfolk are pending at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk.

WAYNE — Services for Joe A. Beaty, 73, Wakefield, are pending at Hasemann Funeral Home in Wayne. Joe Beaty died Monday, Nov. 8, 2021, at an Omaha hospital.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

