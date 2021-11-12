CLARKSON — Services for Rita Trojan, 94, of Clarkson will be held 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 13, at SS Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church in Clarkson with the Rev. Paul Albenesius officiating. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.
Visitation will be 5-6 p.m. Friday with a 6 p.m. vigil service at the church. Visitation will continue on Saturday from 9:30 a.m. until service time, also at the church.
Rita Trojan died Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021, at her home in rural Clarkson.
1927-2021
Rita Marie was born April 2, 1927, in Clarkson to Adolph and Gertrude (Markitan) Fayman. She attended Clarkson Public Schools and graduated valedictorian in 1945. She taught country school for several years before marrying the love of her life, Don J. Trojan, on Dec. 30, 1947, at SS Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church.
They lived on Don’s family farm, working together for 64 years before the Lord called Don home in 2011. Rita continued living in her home, with the help of her daughter, until she drew her last breath on Nov. 9, 2021.
Rita enjoyed nature in all its seasons. Being outside, tending the garden and her roses, planning landscaping, and planting trees and shrubs gave her great pleasure. Rita was a lifelong dog lover and always had a companion or two beside her. She cooked delicious meals for her family, usually using her garden produce. She also baked and decorated cakes for special family occasions.
Rita and Don thoroughly enjoyed Big Band music and attending weekend dances. In their later years, they made many fond memories camping with family and friends. Starting out with a tent, then advancing to a pickup camper, and finally a fifth wheel; their favorite spot being at Lewis and Clark Lake by Yankton.
Rita took great pride in her role as mother, grandmother and caregiver. Rita and Don were blessed with one daughter, Toni, whom they treasured dearly throughout their lives. They became grandparents to Sarah, Aaron, Michael and Christopher, who in turn, also became their greatest treasures. They were thoroughly involved in the lives of their grandchildren and closely followed all their extracurricular activities, attending sports, drama and musical events. The grandkids also had many opportunities to share camping adventures with them.
Rita was a lifelong member of SS Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church and belonged to Altar Society, having held various officer and circle leader positions. She enjoyed belonging to an extension club for many years and also YGIG club which continued to meet until 2019.
Rita led a full and rewarding life of 94 years as a wife, homemaker, mother, grandmother, caregiver and friend.
Rita is survived by daughter Toni (Joe) Konicek of Clarkson; granddaughter Sarah (Matt) Stevens of Omaha; grandsons Aaron Konicek and Michael Konicek, both of Omaha, and Christopher Konicek of Phoenix, Ariz.; and great-grandchildren Jaxon and Alaina Stevens of Omaha.
Rita was preceded in death by parents Adolph and Gertrude Fayman; husband Donald Trojan; and sister Anita Prokop.
Memorials are suggested to those of family choice. Condolences may be sent to www.millersfh.com.