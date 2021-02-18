ELGIN — Services for Rita J. Ring, 90, Elgin, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 20, at the United Methodist Church in Elgin. The Rev. Janet Burgel will officiate with burial at a later date in the Dalton Cemetery in Dalton.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday at the church. Health measures will be followed, and masks are requested.
She died Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, at her home.
Memorials are suggested to Aseracare Hospice, Elgin United Methodist Church or the Elgin Community Center.
Levander Funeral Home of Elgin is in charge of arrangements.