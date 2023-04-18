 Skip to main content
Rita Raile

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Rita A. Raile, 66, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 22, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Mark Rose will officiate. There will be no burial at this time.

Rita Raile died Wednesday, April 12, 2023, at her residence in Norfolk.

1956-2023

Rita A. Raile was born on June 24, 1956, in Lincoln to George and Jean (Patten) Thomas. She attended grade school in Lincoln and graduated from Lincoln Northeast High School in 1975. She moved to Norfolk in 1980 where she worked at Uptown as a dish washer.

On May 28, 1983, she married Robert Raile at First Christian Church in Norfolk. She was a member of Victory Road Assembly of God in Norfolk and enjoyed writing and hard rock music.

Survivors include her mother, Jean Thomas of Norfolk; siblings Brian Thomas of Norfolk, Glen Thomas of Norfolk and Betty Thomas of Norfolk; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her spouse, Robert Raile; father George Thomas; brother Steve Thomas; and sister-in-law Jody Thomas.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.

