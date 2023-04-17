NORFOLK — Memorial services for Rita A. Raile, 66, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 22, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Mark Rose will officiate.
Rita Raile died Wednesday, April 12, 2023, at her residence in Norfolk.
WISNER — Services for Lillian E. Heller, 90, Wisner, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 19, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Wisner. The Rev. Jared Hartman will officiate. Burial will be in St. John’s Lutheran Cemetery in rural Beemer.
TILDEN — Services for Ruth McGill, 90, Tilden, are pending at Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home in Tilden. Ruth McGill died Sunday, April 16, 2023, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
BELDEN —Harold L. Loberg, 88, Carroll, died Thursday, April 13, 2023, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
TILDEN — Barbara Carson, 74, Neligh, died Sunday, April 16, 2023, at Arbor Care Center in Neligh. Private services will be at a later date. Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home in Tilden is in charge of arrangements.
PIERCE — Services for Richard H. L. “Dick” Schulz, 90, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, April 17, at Christ Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Mike Moreno will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk. Military rites will be conducted by the American Legion Post…
ELGIN — Marie M. Cheatum, 95, Omaha, formerly of Elgin, died Wednesday, April 12, 2023, at CHI Lakeside Hospital in Omaha.
NORFOLK — Services for Roger D. Pribnow, 83, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 19, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Gregory Carl will officiate. Burial will be in St. Anthony’s Catholic Cemetery in Cedar Rapids. Military honors will be conducted by the U.S. Ai…
NORFOLK — Services for Roger D. Pribnow, 83, Norfolk are pending with Home for Funerals.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Patricia A. “Pat” Adelman, 92, of Norfolk will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 15, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk with the Rev. Brett Jamrog celebrating. A family rosary will begin at 9 a.m. Saturday with visitation to follow until Mass. Private family…
The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.
Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.
If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit.
Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.
People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.