HARTINGTON — Services for Rita M. Koch, 90, Hartington, will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, July 30, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Hartington. The Rev. Jim Keiter will officiate with burial in Ss. Philip & James Cemetery in St. James.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Wednesday at the church with a 7 p.m. vigil. Visitation will resume an hour prior to services Thursday. Masks and social distancing will be required for the funeral and visitation.
Wintz Funeral Home of Hartington is in charge of the arrangements.
1929-2020
She passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 25, 2020, at Park View Haven Nursing Home in Coleridge.
Rita Mary was born on Sept. 15, 1929, in St. Helena to John and Frida (Heine) Wieseler. She grew up in the St. Helena area and graduated from Mount Marty High School in Yankton and then from Mount Marty College with a teachers degree.
Rita taught country school in District 4 for six years, followed by a year at Wynot High School in Wynot until 1957.
She married Anthony Joseph Koch on Aug. 30, 1955, in St. Helena. They farmed south of St. James.
Rita was active in her church and many organizations in the community. She started the St. Helena 4-H Club in 1950 and continued being involved and being the leader for many years for the Needles and Nails 4-H Club. She received the 4-H award for Outstanding Individual. She was an active member of the St. Philip & James Church and the altar society until it closed in 2000.
Rita was instrumental in the St. James History book. Rita then became a member of Holy Trinity Parish in Hartington, where she held an hour of Perpetual Adoration. She was an active member of the Council of Catholic Women and received the prestigious O.A.C.C.W. Mullen Award in 1992. She was a member of Catholic Daughters of America and held several offices. Rita was also a member of the American Legion Auxiliary.
Rita is survived by her six children and spouses, Paul (Tamralynn) Koch of Hartington, Mark Koch and fiance Donna Davey of Laurel, Kevin (Dena) Koch of Jefferson, S.D., Karl (Michelle) Koch of Hartington and Jean Koch of Fort Worth, Texas, JoEllen (Brad) Sorenson of Newcastle; 25 grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Marietta (Carl) Soukup of Sioux Falls, Sister Barb Wieseler of Kansas City, Kan.; sister-in-law Jeanette Wieseler of St. Helena; a cousin who lived with the Kochs, Marcia (Jim) Green of Palm Coast, Fla.; cousin Cheryl (Jerry) Hisek of Yankton; sisters-in-law Mavis Koch of Wynot, Phyllis Koch of Coleridge and Irene Peitz of Orland, Calif.
Preceding her in death were her parents, spouse Anthony on April 2, 2000, at the age of 71 years; and two brothers, Leonard and Gerald Wieseler.
You may view a livestream of the funeral at https://www.facebook.com/WintzRay/live/. Pallbearers will be Nathan Koch, Brandon Koch, Jason Koch, Ryan Koch, Devin Martinez and Michael Sorenson.