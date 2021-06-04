TILDEN — Services for Rita Eickhoff, 72, Tilden, are pending at Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home in Tilden. She died Thursday, June 3, 2021, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
NORFOLK — Services for Stacey K. Reed, 59, Norfolk, will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, June 9, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Terry Buol will officiate. Burial will be at Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.
PLAINVIEW — Services for Randy Stark, 66, Lincoln, formerly of Plainview, will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 8, at the First Congregational United Church of Christ in Plainview. Burial will be in Pleasantview Cemetery in Plainview.
GILTNER — Graveside services for Lyle Reab, 22, Giltner, will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, June 8, at the Lerton Cemetery, located a half-mile south of Giltner. Military honors will be conducted by the Nebraska Army National Guard Funeral Honors Team, Lester S. Harter Post 42 and the American Legio…
ALBION — Memorial services for Irene T. Gladem, 95, will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, June 8, at Immanuel Zion Church South Branch in rural Albion. The Rev. Terry Larson and Vicar Elizabeth Goehring will officiate. Inurnment will be in South Branch Cemetery.
O’NEILL – Services for Wyona Orsborn, 86, O’Neill, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 5, at Biglin’s Mortuary in O’Neill. The Rev. Bernard Starman will officiate. Private burial will be at a later date in the O’Neill Cemetery.
VERDIGRE — Services for Connie Koerting, 68, Fullerton, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Verdigre. She died Friday, June 4, 2021, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
NORFOLK — Services for Brian K. Planer, 58, Pierce, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, June 7, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Jacob Tuma will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect View Cemetery in rural Pierce.
WAYNE — Services for Roberta J. Carman, 101, Wayne, are pending at Hasemann Funeral Home in Wayne. She died Thursday, June 3, 2021, at Wakefield Care Center.