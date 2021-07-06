TILDEN — Memorial services for Rita Eickhoff, 72, Tilden, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, July 8, at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church in Tilden. The Rev. Pat Nields will officiate with burial in Tilden City Cemetery.
Visitation will be 4-6 p.m. Wednesday at Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home in Tilden followed by a 7 p.m. vigil at the church in Tilden.
She died Thursday, June 3, 2021, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
———
Rita Louise Eickhoff, daughter of Berno and Irene (Voigt) Schapmann, was born May 14, 1949, at Tilden. She attended Tilden High School, graduating in the last Tilden Tiger class, as salutatorian in 1967.
She was married to Gregory O. Eickhoff on April 27, 1968, at Our Lady of Mount Carmel in Tilden. They had four children: Melissa, Kyle, Timothy and Julia.
Rita resided in the Tilden area her whole life with a brief time in Germany while her spouse, Greg, was stationed at Gelnhausen, where her oldest daughter, Melissa, was born. She enjoyed her time in Germany and a return trip with Melissa in 2014.
Rita was a housewife and mother, as well as filled her time working at the local grocery store and many years with her Heartland Veterinary Clinic friends. She was active supporting her children and grandchildren in their 4-H and horse showing endeavors.
Rita enjoyed volunteering with her friends at New 2 U Community Thrift and was very proud of the contributions they made to the local community. She and Greg enjoyed the outdoors and road trips all over the U.S. with their family.
Rita was known to many as a “second mom” as she always had time to listen, love and support. She had a quick smile and loved to laugh.
Survivors include her spouse of 52 years, Gregory Eickhoff; her daughters, Melissa Eickhoff of Indianapolis, Ind., and Julia Suckstorf of Tilden; sons Kyle (Charisse) Eickhoff of Attica, N.Y., and Tim (Christina) Eickhoff of Crete; and her beloved grandchildren, Mia and Brady Eickhoff, Tyler and Ellie Suckstorf, Curtis, Kaleb, Corbin and Kendrick Eickhoff.
Rita was preceded in death by her parents, Berno and Irene (Voigt) Schapmann, and her sister, Arlene (Schapmann) Arrison.