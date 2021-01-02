Rita Barta

NORFOLK — Services for Rita M. Barta, 88, Norfolk, formerly of Howells, will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 5 at the St. John’s Catholic Church in Howells, with the Rev. Stanley Schmit officiating. Burial will be in the St. John’s Catholic Cemetery, rural Howells. Visitation will be held from 1 to 2 p.m. Tuesday, with a rosary service beginning at 1:30 p.m., also at the church. Masks and social distancing are required for the visitation and service. The family requests that memorials be made to the Faith Regional Hospice.
She died on Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020, at the Heritage of Bel- Air Nursing Home.
———
The funeral service will be live-streamed on the Stonacek Funeral Chapel Facebook page.
Rita Mae (Malena) Barta was born on Feb. 19, 1932, in rural Clarkson to James Malena and Lillian (Novak) Malena. Eight years later, much to her delight, she gained a little brother, David. Rita and David grew up on the family farm with their parents instilling in them a deep work ethic, a love of God and a great compassion for people.
Rita attended school in Clarkson and was an excellent student with a hunger for knowledge. It was at a school dance in Howells that Rita met the love of her life, Frank “Bud” Barta. Bud was funny and handsome and kind. From that first dance they never wavered. Rita and Bud were partners forever, celebrating 68 happy years of marriage.
After graduating from Clarkson High School, it was a natural leap for Rita to transfer her passion for learning to a passion for teaching. Rita continued her education at Norfolk Junior College and then on to Wayne State where she received her teaching certificate. She taught first through eight grades at both District 32 and District 51. A few of her nephews were even lucky enough to have their Aunt Rita as their teacher. She always said that teaching was her favorite job, which she did for a total of 12 years.
Rita and Bud were married on Feb. 23, 1952, shortly before Bud enlisted in the Army and served our country at Fort Bliss, Texas, during the Korean conflict. Rita was able to join him to Texas during his service, and they both loved living in the southwest and kept a life-long appetite for Mexican food.
After Bud’s two years of service, Rita and Bud settled down to farm for 38 years on Bud’s family farm north of Howells. She continued being a teacher as well as being an amazing partner to Bud on the farm. During the years on the farm, Aunt Rita’s nieces and nephews remember fondly her well-kept home, the delicious plates of cookies on holidays, the ottoman that opened and was full of toys to play with, the mini-bike that could be ridden up and down the driveway, the junk pile behind the house that they were allowed to play in for hours, the many barn kitties they could try to tame and bring up to the porch to cuddle with, going into the chicken coop to collect eggs with Aunt Rita while being careful to avoid the nasty hens, being allowed to bring “Snickers” the cat into the house to lay with them just until they fell asleep and the list goes on.
Rita had a passion for all animals, whether it was her pets or whether it was feeding stray cats or watching squirrels or birds. Her favorite pet was Mitzi, who according to Rita was “the most beautiful collie who ever lived” and was gifted to her and Bud by Rita’s beloved father who bred collies.
After teaching, Rita worked as a secretary at Ivan Haist Insurance Agency in Clarkson for 12 years. This was convenient, as her father worked across the street at Cunningham Drug Store. She was a wonderful daughter to him. After leaving Ivan Haist Insurance Agency, she worked another three years for Kment Insurance Agency and then worked 12 years as a valued employee as a teller for the Howells Bank.
In 1992, Bud and Rita retired and moved to Norfolk. Rita showed her love for people as she volunteered in various capacities at Faith Regional Health Services and Hospice. She was also a member of three church choirs — St. Henry’s Catholic Church in rural Howells, St. John Nepomucene Catholic Church in Howells and SS. Cyril and Methodius Catholic Church in Clarkson. Rita belonged to the Sacred Heart Altar Society of Norfolk, the American Legion Auxiliary 16 and the Crafty Girls Extension Club. She and Bud loved to travel, especially to visit their nieces and nephews who she and Bud sincerely thought of as their children.
Rita made friends everywhere she lived including Clark Street where she was a surrogate “Grandma” to the neighbor children and at The Meadows Assisted Living Facility and the Heritage of Bel-Air Retirement Home. Her family is so grateful for the loving care she received from both facilities and for the compassionate care she received from Faith Regional Health Services Hospice during her final days.
Rita passed away on Dec. 30, 2020. Her amazing memory was unparalleled. Her gentle spirit and kindness will be so missed.
Rita is survived by her sister-in-law, Delores (Cada) Malena of Des Moines, Iowa; cousins Anita Hart and the Petriceks; life-long friends Joe and Mary Molacek, Deryl and Nancy Koopman; 16 nieces and nephews; and many great- and great-great-nieces and -nephews.
Rita was preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, Frank “Bud” Barta, Jr.; parents James and Lillian Malena; brother David Malena, siblings-in-law Melvina and John Dinklage, Richard and Wilma Barta, Gladys and Leonard Karel, Audrey Rose and Wally and brother-in-law Ronald Scherer.
Organist for the service will be Wayne Molacek with the St. John’s Choir and St. Peter and Paul Choir singing. Pallbearers will be Julie Borchert, Jill Kloos, Jenelle Eickelberg, Mary Grossman, Janelle Lang, Patti Daehling, Kandy Imes, Judy Connealy, and Kathy Rose. Honorary pallbearers will be Julie Dinklage, Pat Dinklage, Jean Barta, Pam Barta, Mary Kangas, Marcia Karel, Sally Karel, Mary Molacek and Nancy Koopman.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.