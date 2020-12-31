Rita Barta

HOWELLS — Services for Rita M. Barta, 88, Norfolk, formerly of Howells, will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 5, at St. John’s Catholic Church in Howells. The Rev. Stanley Schmit will officiate. Burial will be in St. John’s Catholic Cemetery in rural Howells.
Visitation will begin an hour prior to services Tuesday with a 1:30 p.m. rosary also at the church. Masks and social distancing are required for the visitation and service.
She died Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020, at Heritage of Bel-Air Nursing Home.
Memorials may be made to Faith Regional Hospice.
Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk is in charge of the arrangements.